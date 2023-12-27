Jim McIntyre targets January talent injection as Arbroath boss admits squad is ‘running on fumes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jim McIntyre targets January talent injection as Arbroath boss admits squad is ‘running on fumes’

The new Lichties boss is hopeful of bringing a number of new recruits to Gayfield in the New Year.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

Jim McIntyre is hopeful of giving his Arbroath squad a fresh injection of talent – after insisting they are currently ‘running on fumes’.

The Red Lichties boss has already recruited Innes Murray after the midfielder became available due to Edinburgh City’s financial difficulties.

But he insists the Gayfield men desperately need more new signings during the January transfer window.

McIntyre was only able to name five substitutes for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline.

The match saw goal-scorer Jay Bird sensationally sent-off when he picked up a second booking for a bizarre bust-up with team-mate Jermaine Hylton.

Bird’s ban will leave the Angus outfit even more threadbare for this weekend’s trip to face league leaders Raith Rovers.

Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (left) and Jay Bird clash in their draw with Dunfermline. Image: SNS

And, with the likes of Ricky Little, Michael McKenna and Ryan Dow all currently sidelined, McIntyre is eager to beef up his options in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’re running with the same 13 or 14 outfield players. There’s no other squad in the league that’s doing that, apart from us.

“So, we need to strengthen in the window and we’ve got to give the guys we’ve got out on the pitch a bit of help.

“We are running on fumes at the minute.

“It’s too early to say how many signings we might make.

“There’s so many things that go into signing a player – whether they want to go part-time, whether we can afford them, whether other clubs are in for them.

“It’s too early to say, but I would hope to make some more signings, definitely.”

‘More to come’ says Jim McIntyre

Arbroath were set for a second successive victory when Craig Wighton struck a dramatic 91st-minute equaliser for Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Red Lichties were made to pay for going down to 10 men with Bird’s dismissal.

But, even though they did not back up the previous week’s win away to Inverness Caley Thistle, McIntyre is content with the response he has had from his new charges.

The new Gayfield boss, who was appointed after the 3-0 defeat to Dunfermline on November 28, added: “I think it was pleasing for the players on Saturday, considering only three weeks ago they took a real sore one at East End Park.

“Dunfermline were miles ahead of us that day.

“For me, it was good to see there was a response at the weekend and there was a reaction, to try to eradicate that memory.

“I think there’s still more to come, to be honest. They’re still getting to grips with what we’re looking for.

“But the effort I’m getting in training sessions and in games is fantastic.”

More from Football

Dundee's Luke McCowan is dismayed as his side fall to defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat - Trevor Carson, reaction needed and striker…
Mark Birighitti's time at Dundee United is coming to an end. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin explains why January should spell end for Mark Birighitti at Dundee United
Dara Costelloe spent his first night in Perth sleeping in his car.
Dara Costelloe: Night spent in his car left on-loan St Johnstone man thinking 'what…
Craig Levein and Gus MacPherson are working on their January transfer business.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals how many players he wants in and how…
Cammy MacPherson's season could be over.
'Devastating' news for St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson, whose season might be over
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty demands instant Dundee reaction after Celtic disappointment as he reveals double striker…
Paulo Bernardo squeezes in Celtic's opener at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee 0-3 Celtic: Player ratings and star man as Trevor Carson rues errors in…
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
James McPake explains why Dunfermline January signings MUST have 'wow' factor
Ian Murray addressed the future of Raith centre-back Dan O'Reilly. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers boss addresses Dan O'Reilly's future and January transfer plans
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is keen to boost competition for places at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin relishing January chance to 'freshen' squad as Dundee United boss addresses Simon…

Conversation