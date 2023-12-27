Jim McIntyre targets January talent injection as Arbroath boss admits squad is ‘running on fumes’

Jim McIntyre is hopeful of giving his Arbroath squad a fresh injection of talent – after insisting they are currently ‘running on fumes’.

The Red Lichties boss has already recruited Innes Murray after the midfielder became available due to Edinburgh City’s financial difficulties.

But he insists the Gayfield men desperately need more new signings during the January transfer window.

McIntyre was only able to name five substitutes for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline.

The match saw goal-scorer Jay Bird sensationally sent-off when he picked up a second booking for a bizarre bust-up with team-mate Jermaine Hylton.

Bird’s ban will leave the Angus outfit even more threadbare for this weekend’s trip to face league leaders Raith Rovers.

And, with the likes of Ricky Little, Michael McKenna and Ryan Dow all currently sidelined, McIntyre is eager to beef up his options in the coming weeks.

He said: “We’re running with the same 13 or 14 outfield players. There’s no other squad in the league that’s doing that, apart from us.

“So, we need to strengthen in the window and we’ve got to give the guys we’ve got out on the pitch a bit of help.

“We are running on fumes at the minute.

“It’s too early to say how many signings we might make.

“There’s so many things that go into signing a player – whether they want to go part-time, whether we can afford them, whether other clubs are in for them.

“It’s too early to say, but I would hope to make some more signings, definitely.”

‘More to come’ says Jim McIntyre

Arbroath were set for a second successive victory when Craig Wighton struck a dramatic 91st-minute equaliser for Dunfermline on Saturday.

The Red Lichties were made to pay for going down to 10 men with Bird’s dismissal.

But, even though they did not back up the previous week’s win away to Inverness Caley Thistle, McIntyre is content with the response he has had from his new charges.

The new Gayfield boss, who was appointed after the 3-0 defeat to Dunfermline on November 28, added: “I think it was pleasing for the players on Saturday, considering only three weeks ago they took a real sore one at East End Park.

“Dunfermline were miles ahead of us that day.

“For me, it was good to see there was a response at the weekend and there was a reaction, to try to eradicate that memory.

“I think there’s still more to come, to be honest. They’re still getting to grips with what we’re looking for.

“But the effort I’m getting in training sessions and in games is fantastic.”