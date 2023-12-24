3 Arbroath talking points – positive performance overshadowed by bizarre bust-up involving 2 team-mates and Jay Bird red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points – positive performance overshadowed by bizarre bust-up involving 2 team-mates and Jay Bird red card

Bird and Jermaine Hylton are to be disciplined by manager Jim McIntyre after their ugly altercation.

Arbroath stars Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton confront each other during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Arbroath stars Jay Bird (left) and Jermaine Hylton right confront each other at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Two team-mates fighting each other stole the limelight but Dunfermline’s injury-time equaliser was cruel on Arbroath as they were denied back-to-back victories for the first time since September.

Jay Bird went from saint to sinner after netting the opening goal before being sent-off for his part in a bizarre second-half altercation with team-mate Jermaine Hylton.

The Red Lichties remain second bottom in the SPFL Championship table but there were further green shoots of recovery after their recent run of eight consecutive defeats.

There was really just one talking point after the match, but that was unfair on manager Jim McIntyre and the rest of his players considering their overall display.

Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton appears to throw a punch at team-mate Jay Bird during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Arbroath team-mates Jermaine Hylton (L) and Jay Bird clash during the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Sucker punch

Goal-scorer Bird was enjoying a fine afternoon against Dunfermline and had twice come close to adding to his first-half goal.

On the second occasion, with 16 minutes remaining, only a deflection took the ball wide of the upright.

With a corner to come, Arbroath were looking the more likely to get the next goal, the one that would cement a win to back up their success against Inverness Caley Thistle.

And then all hell broke loose.

Hylton appeared to take umbrage at Bird’s decision not to pass, words were exchanged and pictures would suggest at least one punch was thrown.

Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates. Image: SNS.
Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen attempted to play peace-maker before leaving it to his opponents to sort out.

‘Unacceptable,’ was manager Jim McIntyre’s verdict after the full-time whistle and both will be reprimanded this week.

What made things worse was the team going down to 10 men, because Bird’s second yellow card gave the Pars impetus they had hitherto been sorely lacking.

Wighton’s 91st-minute equaliser would not have lightened McIntyre’s mood any.

Fighting spirit is desperately needed when a team is facing a relegation scrap, but Arbroath were made to pay the cost for that aggression boiling over.

Better times ahead?

The manager bounce is a fabled thing that football club chairmen and their directors desperately hope for when changing bosses.

It does not always transpire instantly – or at all.

But the Gayfield board will be encouraged by Arbroath’s last two outings under McIntyre.

Having lost narrowly to Morton and Raith Rovers, the Red Lichties have now earned a win and a draw from two games in a division where every point in a prisoner.

Undoubtedly, conceding such a late leveller against Dunfermline will have hurt.

All the positive strides that were clear in the preceding 73 minutes before Bird’s red card arguably deserved more than just a solitary point.

But the Pars’ goal did not detract from a performance that was largely full of energy, determination and incisive attacking.

It bodes well for the future as McIntyre continues to put his stamp on the side he inherited just three weeks ago.

Jim McIntyre stands at Gayfield after being appointed new Arbroath manager earlier this month. Image: Graham Black.
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black

A January shake-up

Arbroath will not have the available budget to ‘splash the cash’ in next month’s transfer window but will be expected to source new recruits nonetheless.

Innes Murray, available following Edinburgh City’s financial implosion, has been brought in and will be available from January 1.

Others are required to bolster the threadbare Gayfield squad and to allow McIntyre to remould the team the way he wants.

Arbroath named just five substitutes against Dunfermline and just four the previous week against Inverness Caley Thistle.

With injuries having mounted up, the last time they enjoyed a full complement of replacements was against Dundee United two months ago.

January will be an important month both on and off the pitch for the Angus outfit.

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet claims a high ball in a crowded penalty box during the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points - injury curse strikes again, blunt attack and late…
Craig Levein has a lot to ponder ahead of St Johnstone's game against Livingston.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Craig Levein has much to ponder ahead of…
A disbelieving Kevin Holt after heading over the bar during Dundee United's trip to Queen's Park
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin must find answer for familiar question after…
Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Dundee United loanee Logan Chalmers with Ayr United team-mate Ben Dempsey. Image: SNS.
Logan Chalmers doing Dundee United ‘a turn’ and the game plan that denied Raith
Lewis Vaughan said this is the fittest Raith team in his 11 years at the club. Image: SNS.
Hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan 'at my peak' in fittest Raith Rovers team he's played…
Craig Levein with Andy Kirk at Rugby Park.
Craig Levein 'mystified' by slow St Johnstone start at Kilmarnock but declares Nicky Clark…
Jermaine Hylton (L) and Jay Bird (R) clash. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group
Arbroath duo fight EACH OTHER during Dunfermline draw as Jim McIntyre slams pair
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
James McPake's Dunfermline injury woes continue as Chris Hamilton taken to hospital and Lewis…
Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.
Arbroath 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic - Craig Wighton levels late for Pars against 10-man Red…