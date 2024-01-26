‘Dishonest’ Perth teacher could be struck off after pupils had identical answers in exam

A “dishonest” Perth teacher who oversaw an exam “breakdown” – leading to students having identical answers – could be struck off.

The teacher, who has not been named, will appear in front of the General Teaching Council (GTC) next week after a series of allegations against them were found proven.

The claims centred on the teacher’s time working at two different Perth and Kinross schools – Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy and Perth High School.

Perth teacher ‘failed to ensure pupils acted in a controlled manner’ during exam

At hearings in 2021 and 2022, the allegations against the teacher were found proven.

These were:

During 2010 and 2011, while employed as a teacher at Breadalbane Academy and during a formal assessment, the teacher failed to ensure pupils acted in a controlled and organised manner, causing a breakdown in formal exam conditions and, as a result, pupils in the S4 business management project were noted as having similar or identical examination answers. Between May 1 2016 and April 1 2017, while employed at Perth High School, the teacher:

Recorded a unit pass for a pupil on the system where insufficient evidence existed that the relevant assessment had been completed by the pupil.

Provided pupils with model answers to National 4 and 5 assessment questions which were then copied by pupils during the assessments.

The GTC found that the second group of allegations failed to comply with SQA guidance.

It also found that the teacher’s conduct was “dishonest” and “lacked integrity” in respect of their handling of the National 4 and 5 assessments.

A hearing will now take place next Thursday and Friday to determine whether the teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired and if they are unfit to teach.

Among the sanctions open to the GTC is striking the teacher off.

It has not been confirmed whether the teacher in question is still employed by Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We don’t comment on individual members of staff.”