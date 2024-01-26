‘Dishonest’ Perth teacher could be struck off after pupils had identical answers in exam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dishonest’ Perth teacher could be struck off after pupils had identical answers in exam

The teacher worked at Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy and Perth High School.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy.
The teacher was employed at Breadalbane Academy and Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Google Street View

A “dishonest” Perth teacher who oversaw an exam “breakdown” – leading to students having identical answers – could be struck off.

The teacher, who has not been named, will appear in front of the General Teaching Council (GTC) next week after a series of allegations against them were found proven.

The claims centred on the teacher’s time working at two different Perth and Kinross schools – Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy and Perth High School.

Perth teacher ‘failed to ensure pupils acted in a controlled manner’ during exam

At hearings in 2021 and 2022, the allegations against the teacher were found proven.

These were:

  1. During 2010 and 2011, while employed as a teacher at Breadalbane Academy and during a formal assessment, the teacher failed to ensure pupils acted in a controlled and organised manner, causing a breakdown in formal exam conditions and, as a result, pupils in the S4 business management project were noted as having similar or identical examination answers.
  2. Between May 1 2016 and April 1 2017, while employed at Perth High School, the teacher:
  • Recorded a unit pass for a pupil on the system where insufficient evidence existed that the relevant assessment had been completed by the pupil.
  • Provided pupils with model answers to National 4 and 5 assessment questions which were then copied by pupils during the assessments.
Breadalbane Academy in Aberfeldy.
Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougal/DC Thomson

The GTC found that the second group of allegations failed to comply with SQA guidance.

It also found that the teacher’s conduct was “dishonest” and “lacked integrity” in respect of their handling of the National 4 and 5 assessments.

A hearing will now take place next Thursday and Friday to determine whether the teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired and if they are unfit to teach.

Among the sanctions open to the GTC is striking the teacher off.

It has not been confirmed whether the teacher in question is still employed by Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We don’t comment on individual members of staff.”

