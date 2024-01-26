Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for ‘carving soap sculptures’

A Perth prisoner claimed a bladed weapon found hidden in his cell was used to carve sculptures out of soap.

Guards discovered a modified toothbrush with a sharpened edge tucked inside a pile of clothes in James Watson’s cell.

The serial offender, who has been in and out of jail for the last 30 years, said he had been using the potentially deadly weapon to make soap models.

It was therapy as he battles drug addiction problems, his lawyer said.

Criminal history

Watson, from Kirkcaldy, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possessing the bladed item on January 15 2020.

It is described on court papers as a sharpened toothbrush handle.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Watson had a lengthy record dating back to 1996, featuring crimes of dishonesty, drug supply, public disorder and violence.

“At the time of this offence he was in the prison’s C Hall, while on remand.”

She said: “Officers carried out a routine search of his cell.

“They discovered the item within the accused’s clothing on a shelf.

“It was described as having a four-inch sharpened blade.”

Ms Farmer said the tool was seized and police were contacted.

Therapeutic

Solicitor Adam Scott, defending, said: “Mr Watson is well aware there is no excuse for this.

“The only reason he had this blade was to make soap sculptures.

“It was something he found to be therapeutic while he was dealing with drug addiction issues.”

Mr Scott said that Watson had a “somewhat difficult upbringing” and had seen his brother killed by a drink driver.

More recently, a close friend died in his arms, the solicitor said.

“He is aware that he faces a custodial sentence.”

Prison weapons issue

As revealed by The Courier in 2022, staff at HMP Perth have been dealing with an alarming rise in homemade weapons.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Watson: “You will be well aware that this is a serious matter.

“You have been in and out of custody for many years and you know full well what the risks are of having something like this in your possession.”

She said: “I know you have a previous conviction for having drugs in your cell.

“But this is a more serious matter, as this was an item with a sharpened blade.

“These items are not allowed in the community, let alone inside a prison.

“Custody is the only option available to me.”

Watson was jailed for 18 months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.