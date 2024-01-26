Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for ‘carving soap sculptures’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for ‘carving soap sculptures’

By Jamie Buchan
James Watson claimed he had the blade for making soap models.
A Perth prisoner claimed a bladed weapon found hidden in his cell was used to carve sculptures out of soap.

Guards discovered a modified toothbrush with a sharpened edge tucked inside a pile of clothes in James Watson’s cell.

The serial offender, who has been in and out of jail for the last 30 years, said he had been using the potentially deadly weapon to make soap models.

It was therapy as he battles drug addiction problems, his lawyer said.

Criminal history

Watson, from Kirkcaldy, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possessing the bladed item on January 15 2020.

It is described on court papers as a sharpened toothbrush handle.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer said Watson had a lengthy record dating back to 1996, featuring crimes of dishonesty, drug supply, public disorder and violence.

“At the time of this offence he was in the prison’s C Hall, while on remand.”

A typical cell at HMP Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “Officers carried out a routine search of his cell.

“They discovered the item within the accused’s clothing on a shelf.

“It was described as having a four-inch sharpened blade.”

Ms Farmer said the tool was seized and police were contacted.

Therapeutic

Solicitor Adam Scott, defending, said: “Mr Watson is well aware there is no excuse for this.

“The only reason he had this blade was to make soap sculptures.

“It was something he found to be therapeutic while he was dealing with drug addiction issues.”

Mr Scott said that Watson had a “somewhat difficult upbringing” and had seen his brother killed by a drink driver.

More recently, a close friend died in his arms, the solicitor said.

“He is aware that he faces a custodial sentence.”

Prison weapons issue

As revealed by The Courier in 2022, staff at HMP Perth have been dealing with an alarming rise in homemade weapons.

A selection of some of the handcrafted weapons found in local jails in recent years.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Watson: “You will be well aware that this is a serious matter.

“You have been in and out of custody for many years and you know full well what the risks are of having something like this in your possession.”

She said: “I know you have a previous conviction for having drugs in your cell.

“But this is a more serious matter, as this was an item with a sharpened blade.

“These items are not allowed in the community, let alone inside a prison.

“Custody is the only option available to me.”

Watson was jailed for 18 months.

