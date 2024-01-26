Perth Museum dubbed ‘Perthy McPerthface’ by The Chase contestant as Bradley Walsh brands name ‘ironic’

A contestant on The Chase dubbed Perth Museum “Perthy McPerthface” after being left stumped by a question about the new attraction.

Sarah, from Northwich in Cheshire, appeared on the popular TV quiz show on Thursday.

After opting for the higher offer of £75,000, following a £5,000 cash-builder, she got off to the perfect start against chaser Shaun Wallace.

But she hit a stumbling block when the question about the attraction at Perth City Hall came up.

The question asked: “After hearing more than 450 ideas, what did a 2022 public consultation decide to name a new museum at Perth City Hall?”

Chaser Shaun Wallace opts for Perthy McPerthface answer

She was given three possible answers – The Sparkling Museum, Perth Museum or Perthy McPerthface.

Opting for the latter, the 40-year-old said there was “logic” in the decision following the Boaty McBoatface trend in 2016.

She said: “I remember there was a whole thing about that kind of name.”

But realising her error, she added: “I don’t know if they would have gone for it though – I think it might be Perth Museum.”

Host Bradley Walsh said: “I think out of 450 ideas (if) that’s the one they come up with, it’s a bit ironic.”

Sarah’s blushes were spared when Wallace – nicknamed the Dark Destroyer – also picked the comical answer, sparking a few chuckles in the studio.

Seeing the funny side of things, Perth Museum posted on X: “When you appear as a question on The Chase does that mean that you’ve made it?

“Asking for a friend. We’re the friends.”

In response, Perth and Kinross Council also expressed its surprise at the funny name.

One follower hailed it as a “great answer”.

The museum was officially named Perth Museum in November 2022, with a spokesperson describing it as the “obvious choice”.

Perth Museum is set to open this spring and will host the Stone of Destiny.

Sarah’s luck on The Chase was short-lived as she crashed out of the competition after getting another two answers incorrect.