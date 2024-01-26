Perth Museum dubbed ‘Perthy McPerthface’ by The Chase contestant as Bradley Walsh brands name ‘ironic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum dubbed ‘Perthy McPerthface’ by The Chase contestant as Bradley Walsh brands name ‘ironic’

The new Perth attraction was the subject of a question on the popular TV quiz show.

By Kieran Webster
A woman on The Chase picked Perthy McPerthface as the name for Perth Museum.
A contestant on The Chase thought Perth Museum was called Perthy McPerthface. Image: STV Player

A contestant on The Chase dubbed Perth Museum “Perthy McPerthface” after being left stumped by a question about the new attraction.

Sarah, from Northwich in Cheshire, appeared on the popular TV quiz show on Thursday.

After opting for the higher offer of £75,000, following a £5,000 cash-builder, she got off to the perfect start against chaser Shaun Wallace.

But she hit a stumbling block when the question about the attraction at Perth City Hall came up.

The question asked: “After hearing more than 450 ideas, what did a 2022 public consultation decide to name a new museum at Perth City Hall?”

Chaser Shaun Wallace opts for Perthy McPerthface answer

She was given three possible answers – The Sparkling Museum, Perth Museum or Perthy McPerthface.

Opting for the latter, the 40-year-old said there was “logic” in the decision following the Boaty McBoatface trend in 2016.

She said: “I remember there was a whole thing about that kind of name.”

But realising her error, she added: “I don’t know if they would have gone for it though – I think it might be Perth Museum.”

Chaser, The Dark Destroyer, also got the answer wrong
Chaser Shaun Wallace also got the answer wrong. Image: STV Player
Exterior of Perth Museum.
The new Perth Museum. Image: Culture Perth

Host Bradley Walsh said: “I think out of 450 ideas (if) that’s the one they come up with, it’s a bit ironic.”

Sarah’s blushes were spared when Wallace – nicknamed the Dark Destroyer – also picked the comical answer, sparking a few chuckles in the studio.

Seeing the funny side of things, Perth Museum posted on X: “When you appear as a question on The Chase does that mean that you’ve made it?

“Asking for a friend. We’re the friends.”

In response, Perth and Kinross Council also expressed its surprise at the funny name.

One follower hailed it as a “great answer”.

The museum was officially named Perth Museum in November 2022, with a spokesperson describing it as the “obvious choice”.

Perth Museum is set to open this spring and will host the Stone of Destiny.

Sarah’s luck on The Chase was short-lived as she crashed out of the competition after getting another two answers incorrect.

