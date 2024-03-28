Dundee pub bosses fear someone could be killed after bin ‘set on fire’

Bosses at a Dundee city centre pub fear someone could be killed after a bin was reportedly set on fire outside their premises.

Workers at Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street called 999 on Wednesday night after a bin at the back of the pub went up in flames.

Staff tried to tackle the blaze at Meadow Entry before fire crews arrived at around 7pm.

Management at the pub claim they have dealt with several similar incidents in recent months.

A spokesman for Bertie Mooney’s said: “There is a fear for the safety of the staff and the customers in the pub.

“While these fires have been contained, the bins are just yards away from the beer garden.

“There is a genuine worry that one of these days someone is going to be killed.

“It’s a big worry given the frequency of the incidents last year as well.

“It seems typical of the city centre at the moment, young ones are getting to run riot.”

Police launch probe into bin fire outside Bertie Mooney’s pub

One witness said: “The bin was destroyed and the firefighters were raking through it to make sure nothing else was alight.

“I heard staff at the pub raising a concern about youngsters who were lurking about.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a fire at Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”