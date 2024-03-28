Dundee pub bosses fear someone could be killed after bin ‘set on fire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pub bosses fear someone could be killed after bin ‘set on fire’

Staff at Bertie Mooney's on Commercial Street claim they have dealt with several similar incidents in recent months.

By James Simpson
Bertie Mooney's pub and Wednesday night's bin fire. Image: Kenny Smith/James Simpson/DC Thomson
Bertie Mooney's pub and Wednesday night's bin fire. Image: Kenny Smith/James Simpson/DC Thomson

Bosses at a Dundee city centre pub fear someone could be killed after a bin was reportedly set on fire outside their premises.

Workers at Bertie Mooney’s on Commercial Street called 999 on Wednesday night after a bin at the back of the pub went up in flames.

Staff tried to tackle the blaze at Meadow Entry before fire crews arrived at around 7pm.

Management at the pub claim they have dealt with several similar incidents in recent months.

Firefighters outside the pub on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Meadow Entry, which runs behind Bertie Mooney’s. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokesman for Bertie Mooney’s said: “There is a fear for the safety of the staff and the customers in the pub.

“While these fires have been contained, the bins are just yards away from the beer garden.

“There is a genuine worry that one of these days someone is going to be killed.

“It’s a big worry given the frequency of the incidents last year as well.

“It seems typical of the city centre at the moment, young ones are getting to run riot.”

Police launch probe into bin fire outside Bertie Mooney’s pub

One witness said: “The bin was destroyed and the firefighters were raking through it to make sure nothing else was alight.

“I heard staff at the pub raising a concern about youngsters who were lurking about.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a fire at Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Some of the concerts taking place this year. Image: DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling concerts 2024: Full list of major gigs and festivals
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man threatened to shoot police after knife find at city multi
The former Toymaster on Commercial Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Developers from Glasgow, England and Hong Kong own prominent vacant units in Dundee
Eljamel worked at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee health chiefs to use £4m in reserves to balance books as budget proposals…
Man arrested following alleged robbery at shop on Hilltown in Dundee
Man, 35, arrested over 'robbery' at Dundee shop after 'suspicious' behaviour
Aaron Bradford was tied to images of drugs and cash on the EncroChat platform. Image: Crown Office/ Facebook.
Dundee joiner involved in 'serious organised crime' jailed for 8 years
Samuel Nobel appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee passenger accused Stagecoach driver of 'touching children' during nasty tirade in Perth
52 - 54 Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Optical Express boss who took HMRC to court and £1m tax cheat own empty…
4
Fraudsters Ahmed Bounoun (left) and Salam Bonoua (right).
Fraudsters hit Perth hotels for £17k with chip and PIN refund scam
Darren Drapajlo. Image: Facebook
Dundee man battered partner with crutch, leaving her cut and bruised

Conversation