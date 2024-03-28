Stalker plagued ex-partner for months in Fife after he fled capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stalker plagued ex-partner for months in Fife after he fled capital

Katrena Coulson turned up at her ex-partner's home in Dunfermline, where he thought he had escaped her.

By Jamie McKenzie
The stalker appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A woman who stalked an ex-partner for more than six months after he ended their relationship was fined £1,000 in court.

Katrena Coulson’s victim eventually contacted police when she turned up at his new home in Dunfermline after her moved from Edinburgh without telling her.

The 48-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of conduct which caused the man fear or alarm, between June 25 last year and January 8 this year.

The court heard he had ended their year-long relationship early in May 2023 and made it clear he no longer wanted contact.

Coulson persistently made unwanted phone calls from a withheld number, left him voicemail messages, and sent emails.

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court that on one occasion in July she went to his office in Edinburgh but was denied entry and he later returned home to find her waiting on stairs outside his property.

In October last year he moved from Edinburgh to Dunfermline and did not tell Coulson of the move or his new address.

Stalking

Emails and text messages continued to be sent to him throughout October, November and December in which she said she missed him, loved him and wanted to get in touch.

On January 8 this year he answered a phone call from a withheld number and hung up when he realised it was Coulson.

Around 10pm that day he heard his dog barking and a knock at the door and found Coulson standing at the doorstep.

The fiscal depute said: “The complainer was shocked as he was not aware she knew his address.

“He attempted to close the door but was unable to do so.

“He did manage to get the accused out of the doorway and close the door before contacting police.

“He was in a state of shock”.

When police attended a short time later to take a statement he received six missed calls from a withheld number and two voice messages.

He answered one of the calls and identified Coulson, who said she was at a Tesco in Dunfermline.

He asked her how she knew about the address and she said she had seen it written down somewhere.

Accused handed herself in

Police later spoke to Coulson by phone and advised her to hand herself in as a stalking suspect and she did so.

The court heard she sent one final message to the complainer which read: “Please don’t do this to me, it will ruin my whole life. I honestly can’t cope.”

A defence lawyer said first offender Coulson, of Swanston, Edinburgh, had not contacted the complainer since she was charged.

The solicitor his client had found it difficult to cope with rejection, resulting in persistent contact with the complainer.

The lawyer said “other than the odd remark, the conduct could not be categorised as being abusive in the normal sense of the word”.

He added: “She accepts alarm was caused to the complainer.

“It’s perhaps unfortunate matters could not be discussed and resolved in some other way”.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson fined Coulson £1,000, to be paid within one month, and banned her from contacting her victim for three years.

