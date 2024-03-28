Man, 37, charged over £40k cannabis haul in Perth

A man has been charged after £40,000 worth of cannabis was found at a Perth property.

Police raided a house at Wallace Gait at around 9am on Wednesday.

In addition to the drugs, £15,000 in cash was recovered.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wilson said: “We remain committed to disrupting drugs supply in our communities of drugs and reduce the harm they cause.

“We know the misery drug misuse can cause in the communities and rely on support and information from the public to help combat this.

“Anyone with information regarding drugs in their community or county lines activity should contact us through 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”