List of pharmacies open in Stirling over Easter as GP practices shut

Locals have been given advice on where to access healthcare.

By Ellidh Aitken
Several pharmacies will be open in Stirling over Easter. Image: Shutterstock
Patients can access healthcare support at a number of pharmacies in Stirling over Easter.

GP practices in the Stirling area will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

However, some pharmacies will be open on both days for those needing urgent assistance.

Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening over Easter is as follows.

Pharmacies open in Stirling on Good Friday

  • Aberfoyle Pharmacy, Main Street, Aberfoyle – 9am-4pm
  • Balfron Pharmacy, 67 Buchanan Street, Balfron – 9am-1pm/2.15pm-6pm
  • Boots, 34-41 King’s Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm
  • Capsule Pharmacy ,12 Barnton Street, Stirling – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists,10 Southview Road, Strathblane – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, 44 Main Street, Drymen – 9am-6pm
  • Davidsons Chemists, Myrtle Grove, Killin – 9am-5.30pm
  • Davidsons Pharmacy, 4 Anderson Street, Dunblane – 8.30am-6pm
  • Davidsons Pharmacy, 48 High Street, Dunblane – 9am-5.30pm
  • Holm Pharm, 50-52 Johnston Avenue, Cornton – 9am-5.45pm
  • Holm Pharm, 65 Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan – 9am-5.45pm
  • Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 15 Bannockburn Road, St. Ninians – 9am-6pm
  • Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 5 Firs Entry, Bannockburn – 8.45pm-6.15pm
  • M. Farren, 45 Main Street, Callander – 9am-6pm
  • Plean Pharmacy, Main Street, Plean – 9am-5.30pm
  • Right Medicine Pharmacy, 8 The Square, Fallin – 9am-1pm/2pm-6pm
  • Right Medicine Pharmacy, 37 Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan – 9am-5.45pm
  • St Ninians Pharmacy, 39 Bannockburn Road, St. Ninians – 8.30am-6pm
  • Superdrug Pharmacy, Ochilview Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm
  • Tesco Pharmacy, Wallace Street, Stirling – 8am-8pm
  • Woodside Pharmacy, 3 The Cross, Doune – 9am-6pm

Pharmacies open in Stirling on Easter Monday

  • Right Medicine Pharmacy, 11 Main Street, Bannockburn – 9am-6pm
  • Right Medicine Pharmacy, 32A Main Street, Cowie – 9am-6pm
  • Boots, 34-41 Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm
  • Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 5 Firs Entry, Bannockburn – 8.45am-6.15pm
  • Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 15 Bannockburn Road, Stirling – 9am-6pm
  • M Farren Pharmacy, 45 Main Street, Callander – 9am-4pm
  • Woodside Pharmacy, 3 The Cross, Doune – 9am-1pm
  • Tesco Pharmacy, Wallace Street, Stirling – 10am-4pm

All pharmacies will be shut on Easter Sunday.

The Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Health and Care Village will remain open every day over the Easter holiday period.

This includes Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Patients should phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending minor injuries so they can speak directly to a local healthcare professional.

Anyone experiencing dental problems should contact their normal dentist for instructions.

