List of pharmacies open in Stirling over Easter as GP practices shut

Patients can access healthcare support at a number of pharmacies in Stirling over Easter.

GP practices in the Stirling area will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

However, some pharmacies will be open on both days for those needing urgent assistance.

Patients with non-life-threatening illnesses can also contact NHS24 on 111, but people are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening over Easter is as follows.

Pharmacies open in Stirling on Good Friday

Aberfoyle Pharmacy, Main Street, Aberfoyle – 9am-4pm

Balfron Pharmacy, 67 Buchanan Street, Balfron – 9am-1pm/2.15pm-6pm

Boots, 34-41 King’s Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm

Capsule Pharmacy ,12 Barnton Street, Stirling – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists,10 Southview Road, Strathblane – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, 44 Main Street, Drymen – 9am-6pm

Davidsons Chemists, Myrtle Grove, Killin – 9am-5.30pm

Davidsons Pharmacy, 4 Anderson Street, Dunblane – 8.30am-6pm

Davidsons Pharmacy, 48 High Street, Dunblane – 9am-5.30pm

Holm Pharm, 50-52 Johnston Avenue, Cornton – 9am-5.45pm

Holm Pharm, 65 Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan – 9am-5.45pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 15 Bannockburn Road, St. Ninians – 9am-6pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 5 Firs Entry, Bannockburn – 8.45pm-6.15pm

M. Farren, 45 Main Street, Callander – 9am-6pm

Plean Pharmacy, Main Street, Plean – 9am-5.30pm

Right Medicine Pharmacy, 8 The Square, Fallin – 9am-1pm/2pm-6pm

Right Medicine Pharmacy, 37 Henderson Street, Bridge Of Allan – 9am-5.45pm

St Ninians Pharmacy, 39 Bannockburn Road, St. Ninians – 8.30am-6pm

Superdrug Pharmacy, Ochilview Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Wallace Street, Stirling – 8am-8pm

Woodside Pharmacy, 3 The Cross, Doune – 9am-6pm

Pharmacies open in Stirling on Easter Monday

Right Medicine Pharmacy, 11 Main Street, Bannockburn – 9am-6pm

Right Medicine Pharmacy, 32A Main Street, Cowie – 9am-6pm

Boots, 34-41 Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling – 9am-5.30pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 5 Firs Entry, Bannockburn – 8.45am-6.15pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 15 Bannockburn Road, Stirling – 9am-6pm

M Farren Pharmacy, 45 Main Street, Callander – 9am-4pm

Woodside Pharmacy, 3 The Cross, Doune – 9am-1pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Wallace Street, Stirling – 10am-4pm

All pharmacies will be shut on Easter Sunday.

The Minor Injuries Unit at Stirling Health and Care Village will remain open every day over the Easter holiday period.

This includes Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Patients should phone NHS 24 on 111 before attending minor injuries so they can speak directly to a local healthcare professional.

Anyone experiencing dental problems should contact their normal dentist for instructions.