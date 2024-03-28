Most popular baby names in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2023

The most popular baby names in Scotland for 2023 have been revealed as Luca and Isla topped the list.

But what trends emerged more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife, and Stirling.

Today’s release from National Records of Scotland reveals all the names given to babies in the country last year.

We have taken a look at the baby name trends in the area and how they compare to the top names in the previous year.

Top baby names in Dundee

The top name for boys in Dundee was Noah in 2023. Meanwhile, Olivia remained first on the list for girls.

Other popular names included Mason, Alexander and Blake for boys or Isla and Willow for girls.

In 2022, the leading names for boys in the city included Leo, Noah and Lucas.

For girls, Millie and Olivia tied for first place in 2022.

Top baby names in Angus

Last year’s top girl name in Angus was Olivia, while Harry and Noah took the joint top slot for boys.

Many parents also opted for Finlay for boys, and Ava or Isla for girls.

The most popular girl names in 2022 were Daisy and Willow.

In the same year, many Angus baby boys were named Rory, Noah, Oscar, Freddie and Harris.

Top baby names in Perth and Kinross

In Perth and Kinross, the number one name for boys was Harris, and for girls it was another top slot for Olivia.

Last year’s frequent names for babies also included Finlay for boys, and Ava or Charlotte for girls.

In 2022, Alexander, Oliver and Noah were among the top names in the area. For girls, top names included Charlotte, Freya and Amelia.

Top baby names in Fife

The most common name for baby girls in Fife in 2023 was Emily. Meanwhile, Alfie was the most popular choice for boys.

Other names topping the charts included Millie for girls and Oliver for boys.

In 2022, Emily ranked number one for Fife baby girls, followed by Millie and Freya.

The same year, the top boy names were Noah, Jack and Rory.

Top baby names in Stirling

In Stirling, Oliver was first in popularity for boys, while Amelia topped this list for girls.

Parents of 2023 babies also seemed to like Finlay and Harris for boys or Ellie and Isla for girls.

In 2022, Lewis topped the charts in Stirling followed by Charlie, Finn and Jack.

For girls in the same year, Sophie, Eilidh, Millie and Orla were all popular.

