Most popular baby names in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Most popular baby names in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2023

The most popular baby names in Scotland have been revealed for 2023. But do baby names in Tayside, Fife, and Stirling follow national trends? We've looked into the data to find out.

How do Tayside, Fife and Stirling baby names compare to national trends. Image: DCT Design Team
How do Tayside, Fife and Stirling baby names compare to national trends. Image: DCT Design Team
By Ema Sabljak

The most popular baby names in Scotland for 2023 have been revealed as Luca and Isla topped the list.

But what trends emerged more locally? We’ve looked at the top baby names for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife, and Stirling.

Today’s release from National Records of Scotland reveals all the names given to babies in the country last year.

We have taken a look at the baby name trends in the area and how they compare to the top names in the previous year.

Top baby names in Dundee

The top name for boys in Dundee was Noah in 2023. Meanwhile,  Olivia remained first on the list for girls.

Other popular names included Mason, Alexander and Blake for boys or Isla and Willow for girls.

In 2022, the leading names for boys in the city included Leo, Noah and Lucas.

For girls, Millie and Olivia tied for first place in 2022.

Top baby names in Angus

Last year’s top girl name in Angus was Olivia, while Harry and Noah took the joint  top slot for boys.

Many parents also opted for Finlay for boys, and Ava or Isla for girls.

The most popular girl names in 2022 were Daisy and Willow.

In the same year, many Angus baby boys were named Rory, Noah, Oscar, Freddie and Harris.

Top baby names in Perth and Kinross

In Perth and Kinross, the number one name for boys was Harris, and for girls it was another top slot for Olivia.

Last year’s frequent names for babies also included Finlay for boys, and Ava or Charlotte for girls.

In 2022, Alexander, Oliver and Noah were among the top names in the area. For girls, top names included Charlotte, Freya and Amelia.

Top baby names in Fife

The most common name for baby girls in Fife in 2023 was Emily. Meanwhile, Alfie was the most popular choice for boys.

Other names topping the charts included Millie for girls and Oliver for boys.

In 2022, Emily ranked number one for Fife baby girls, followed by Millie and Freya.

The same year, the top boy names were Noah, Jack and Rory.

Top baby names in Stirling

In Stirling, Oliver was first in popularity for boys, while Amelia topped this list for girls.

Parents of 2023 babies also seemed to like Finlay and Harris for boys or Ellie and Isla for girls.

In 2022, Lewis topped the charts in Stirling followed by Charlie, Finn and Jack.

For girls in the same year, Sophie, Eilidh, Millie and Orla were all popular.

You can see more from our baby names series here.

King David and the death of Karen: Scotland’s baby name trends for past 50 years

More from News

blogger breached Salmond rules
Fife predator jailed and placed on Register for life after rapes
Inna, 71, clears the rubble after her house was destroyed by a Russian drone attack in in Zaporizhzhia (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Russia wears down Ukrainian defences with missile and drone attacks
(PA)
Physician associates are ‘not substitutes’ for GPs, NHS says
Louis Rees-Zammit is reportedly set to join the Kansas City Chiefs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Denis Compton to Victoria Pendleton – Louis Rees-Zammit joins multi-sport stars
People take part in a pro-Palestine protest at the Department of Business and Trade (James Manning/PA)
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Government department over ‘arming of Israel’
Snowy conditions near Bideford (@rose_rose1909/X)
Snow falls in south-west England and Wales ahead of wet and windy weather
Louis Rees-Zammit is reported to have signed for the Kansas City Chiefs (Adam Davy/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit reportedly signs for Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs
Inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look inside new Perth Museum as opening day excitement builds
Researchers have made a potential breakthrough on breast cancer (Rui Vieira/PA)
Drugs breakthrough could help those with faulty gene avoid breast cancer surgery
Hairdresser Aude Livoreil-Djampou with staff in her Paris salon (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
French legislators ponder law to ban discrimination based on a person’s hair