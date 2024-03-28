First look inside new Perth Museum as opening day excitement builds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look inside new Perth Museum as opening day excitement builds

The £27M Perth Museum opens to the public this weekend. Here's a taste of what visitors can expect

Inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Here are the long-awaited first images from inside the new Perth Museum.

The attraction will open to the public on Saturday following the £27 million restoration of the old Perth City Hall.

A full programme of events is planned for the opening weekend.

But The Courier has been granted early access. And we can now give readers a preview of what they can expect on Saturday.

The Stone of Destiny – or Stone of Scone – has returned to Perthshire for the first time in 700 years.

But the new museum has also given the city more space to exhibit its Recognised Collections of National Significance and iconic objects on loan to Perth.

These range from Perthshire Pictish stones and Roman treasures to household objects from the city’s medieval period and a model of the record-breaking Tay salmon landed by Georgina Ballantine in 1922.

So join us as we step inside Perth Museum for the first time…

Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation