First look inside new Perth Museum as opening day excitement builds

Here are the long-awaited first images from inside the new Perth Museum.

The attraction will open to the public on Saturday following the £27 million restoration of the old Perth City Hall.

A full programme of events is planned for the opening weekend.

But The Courier has been granted early access. And we can now give readers a preview of what they can expect on Saturday.

The Stone of Destiny – or Stone of Scone – has returned to Perthshire for the first time in 700 years.

But the new museum has also given the city more space to exhibit its Recognised Collections of National Significance and iconic objects on loan to Perth.

These range from Perthshire Pictish stones and Roman treasures to household objects from the city’s medieval period and a model of the record-breaking Tay salmon landed by Georgina Ballantine in 1922.

So join us as we step inside Perth Museum for the first time…