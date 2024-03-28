PICTURES: ‘Late Bloomer’ Sarah Millican entertains Dundee

Stand-up comedy fans flocked to Dundee’s Caird Hall to see Sarah Millican tour her latest show, Late Bloomer.

In an evening filled with laughter and wit, comedian Sarah Millican had the Dundee audience in stitches with her hilarious performance on Wednesday.

Explaining the show, Sarah said when she was young, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs until she was 16.

Now? Now she describes herself as loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop. In Late Bloomer, she explores how one became the other.

Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and Lady Gardens.

The Geordie comedian’s latest tour kicked off last September and is planned to run for more than 100 shows.

She returns to Tayside later this year to perform at Perth Concert Hall on July 11.

Late Bloomer comedy favourite

Sarah is always a fan favourite in Scotland and has been since her debut Edinburgh Festival Fringe show Sarah Millican’s Not Nice, inspired by her divorce, won the if.comedy award for Best Newcomer back in 2008.

The Caird Hall is due to welcome more comedy through 2024 with Frankie Boyle performing in May and John Bishop to follow in September.

Photographer Alan Richardson was at Caird Hall to capture the comedy fans arriving for the latest stop on the Sarah Millican tour.