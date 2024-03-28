PICTURES: ‘Late Bloomer’ Sarah Millican entertains Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

PICTURES: ‘Late Bloomer’ Sarah Millican entertains Dundee

Comedy fans gather in Dundee to attend Sarah Millican's show, Late Bloomer.

Montage shows Sarah Millican and some of her fans.
Sarah Millican Fans. Image: Alan Richardson
By Gemma Bibby

Stand-up comedy fans flocked to Dundee’s Caird Hall to see Sarah Millican tour her latest show, Late Bloomer.

In an evening filled with laughter and wit, comedian Sarah Millican had the Dundee audience in stitches with her hilarious performance on Wednesday.

Explaining the show, Sarah said when she was young, she wouldn’t say boo to a goose. Quiet at school, not many friends, no boobs until she was 16.

Now? Now she describes herself as loud, with good friends, a cracking rack and goose booing all over the shop. In Late Bloomer, she explores how one became the other.

Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and Lady Gardens.

The Geordie comedian’s latest tour kicked off last September and is planned to run for more than 100 shows.

She returns to Tayside later this year to perform at Perth Concert Hall on July 11.

Late Bloomer comedy favourite

Sarah is always a fan favourite in Scotland and has been since her debut Edinburgh Festival Fringe show Sarah Millican’s Not Nice, inspired by her divorce, won the if.comedy award for Best Newcomer back in 2008.

The Caird Hall is due to welcome more comedy through 2024 with Frankie Boyle performing in May and John Bishop to follow in September.

Photographer Alan Richardson was at Caird Hall to capture the comedy fans arriving for the latest stop on the Sarah Millican tour.

Leigh Flaherty, Jean Horrocks and Helen Stark wait on the steps of Caird Hall to enter Sarah Millican's Late Bloomer comedy show.
Leigh Flaherty, Jean Horrocks and Helen Stark looking forward to some laughs!
The Felemming family wait to see Sarah Millican's Late Bloomer show in Dundee's Caird Hall.
A Felemming family night out; Martha, Scott and Ben.
The Milne family ready to watch Sarah Millican's Late Bloomer comedy show.
Jamie, Jake and Joanie Milne.
Sarah Millican fans queue to enter Caird Hall in Dundee.
Comedy fans queue to enter Caird Hall.
A group of ladies ready for some laughs as they wait to see Sarah Millican.
Carys Smith, Ann Deuce, Bethan Bruce, Louise Jack and Theresa.
Pam McLeod and her aunt Elisabeth McLeod.
Friends celebrate Kirsteen's birthday with a trip to see Sarah Millican in Dundee.
Sean Lyons, Celeste Scott, Lindsay Russell, Kirsteen Russell (who was celebrating her birthday) Callum Wright and Cara Scott.
Ellen Millar and Vi Cowie wait at the head of the queue.
Darren Miller with Craig and Jemma Donnelly outside Caird Hall.
Darren Miller with Craig and Jemma Donnelly.
Mum Jenni and daughter Bethan Christen ahead of the Sarah Millican show.
Mum Jenni and daughter Bethan Christen.
Comedy fans heading into Caird Hall in Dundee to see Sarah Millican.
Comedy fans heading into the show as the Sarah Millican tour arrives in Dundee.

Conversation