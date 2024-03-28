For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour

A Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour has gone up for sale.

The two-bedroom apartment on South Victoria Dock Road in City Quay is on the market for £200,000.

The open-plan living room and kitchen opens up to a balcony that directly overlooks the iconic ship.

There are also views of the River Tay from the master bedroom within the “high standard” apartment.

The main bedroom also has plenty of storage with fitted wardrobes and a spacious en-suite.

The flat further comes with a bright family bathroom, two large storage cupboards and secure entry.

It is an exciting time in the history of HMS Unicorn with the ship celebrating its 200th birthday and plans afoot to move it to a new museum.

City Quay is also home to the North Carr Lightship, restaurants and the Apex Hotel.

The flat is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £199,000.

Several other Dundee Waterfront properties have hit the market in recent months, including a flat on Riverside Drive with “spectacular” Tay views and a house across the road from Broughty Ferry beach.