For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour

The balcony of the City Quay flat directly overlooks the iconic ship.

By Kieran Webster
The City Quay flat overlooks the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The City Quay flat overlooks the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour has gone up for sale.

The two-bedroom apartment on South Victoria Dock Road in City Quay is on the market for £200,000.

The open-plan living room and kitchen opens up to a balcony that directly overlooks the iconic ship.

There are also views of the River Tay from the master bedroom within the “high standard” apartment.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Views of HMS Unicorn from the living room
A balcony looks directly over HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The kitchen and living space.
The kitchen is open-plan Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
A dinning area in the kitchen.
A dining area in the kitchen. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The main bedroom also has plenty of storage with fitted wardrobes and a spacious en-suite.

The flat further comes with a bright family bathroom, two large storage cupboards and secure entry.

It is an exciting time in the history of HMS Unicorn with the ship celebrating its 200th birthday and plans afoot to move it to a new museum.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The master ensuite.
The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
A view of City Quay.
A view of the City Quay development in Dundee. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

City Quay is also home to the North Carr Lightship, restaurants and the Apex Hotel.

The flat is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £199,000.

Several other Dundee Waterfront properties have hit the market in recent months, including a flat on Riverside Drive with “spectacular” Tay views and a house across the road from Broughty Ferry beach.

More from Property

The Castle Street apartment boasts original shaped cathedral windows. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' Dundee city centre apartment with original cathedral windows for sale at £169k
The Maxibell restaurant is up for sale
Carnoustie tapas restaurant put up for sale as owners set to retire
Michelle and Brain Lloyd, Harbour Nights Guset House, The Shore, Arbroath, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation - then opened a sweetie shop…
The exterior of a Fife cottage, seen from the garden
5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
The house in Newport has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Lindsays
'Distinctive' Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32…
Exterior of Strandside Cottage.
Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k
Strathmiglo house with access to the River Eden for sale
'Unique' Fife home with idyllic riverside setting hits market for just over £300k
The Crail house by the sea is for sale. Image: Rettie
Historic Fife townhouse with beautiful sea views has price tag of nearly £1m
Willow House is a striking eco-home in rural Angus.
Striking £550k Angus eco home with beautiful hand crafted oak frame
Logie Aston in Bridge of Allan.
Listed Victoria villa in Bridge of Allan has price slashed by £150k

Conversation