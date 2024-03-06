Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market – but costs £420k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market – but costs £420k

The Riverside Drive apartment offers panoramic views of the Tay.

By Ben MacDonald
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala

A Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views over the Tay has hit the market – but with a £420,000 price tag.

The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is part of a development on Riverside Drive by Dundee firm H&H Properties.

The fourth-floor flat comes with a balcony that offers panoramic views across the River Tay, including the Tay Bridge and Fife.

The main living space is an open-plan kitchen/diner/lounge with south-facing views.

The flat also comes with two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a main bathroom.

The flats overlook the Tay. Image: Verdala
The main living area. Image: Verdala
The living space has views over the river. Image: Verdala
The flat has an integrated kitchen and living space. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala

Large windows, and two unusual landing areas in each bedroom – offering further useable space – ensure the apartment makes the most of those incredible Waterfront views.

Some areas of the property also offer views inland towards the West End.

The apartment further benefits from underfloor heating.

Private parking is available for residents along with video-controlled security entry and lift access.

The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The main bathroom. Image: Verdala
The balcony. Image: Verdala
There are spectacular views from the balcony. Image: Verdala
Stairs lead to an upper landing in the bedrooms. Image: Verdala
Some parts of the flat also offer views of the West End. Image: Verdala
The upper landing provides extra useable space. Image: Verdala
The flat has lift access. Image: Verdala

Verdala, which is marketing the Dundee Waterfront flat, describes it as a “stunning luxury penthouse” in a “highly sought-after” area.

The apartment is on the market for a fixed price of £420,000.

It comes after a two-bedroom flat overlooking Broughty Ferry waterfront went up for sale earlier this year.

The property – which is now said to be under offer – drew criticism from some on social media for its small size and hefty price tag.

More from Property

Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
EXCLUSIVE: £3.75m Gleneagles home back on the market
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.
Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k
2
Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons 'superpub'
The Old Manse is a handsome traditional home in Lundin Links. Image: DTXimages.com
Beautiful £700k former manse on Fife coastline has fantastic extension
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.
Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront
View of Fife and Forth bridges inside the South Queensferry home.
Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife
Finavon Castle in Angus.
Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k
This Aberfeldy house is a superb Highland Perthshire home. Image: the Modern House.
Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000
Prices for fixer upper flats start at just £15,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 fixer-upper flats in Perth, Angus and Fife for under £45,000
Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage sit on the banks of the Blackwater. Image: Zoopla.
Not one but TWO riverside Perthshire properties for £410k

Conversation