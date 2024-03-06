Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market – but costs £420k

A Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views over the Tay has hit the market – but with a £420,000 price tag.

The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is part of a development on Riverside Drive by Dundee firm H&H Properties.

The fourth-floor flat comes with a balcony that offers panoramic views across the River Tay, including the Tay Bridge and Fife.

The main living space is an open-plan kitchen/diner/lounge with south-facing views.

The flat also comes with two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a main bathroom.

Large windows, and two unusual landing areas in each bedroom – offering further useable space – ensure the apartment makes the most of those incredible Waterfront views.

Some areas of the property also offer views inland towards the West End.

The apartment further benefits from underfloor heating.

Private parking is available for residents along with video-controlled security entry and lift access.

Verdala, which is marketing the Dundee Waterfront flat, describes it as a “stunning luxury penthouse” in a “highly sought-after” area.

The apartment is on the market for a fixed price of £420,000.

It comes after a two-bedroom flat overlooking Broughty Ferry waterfront went up for sale earlier this year.

The property – which is now said to be under offer – drew criticism from some on social media for its small size and hefty price tag.