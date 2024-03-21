Perth Museum: Full list of events planned for opening weekend

Perth Museum is opening to the public on the weekend of March 30-31.

It follows a £27 million refit of Perth’s old City Hall and the return of the Stone of Destiny to its home in Perthshire for the first time in more than 700 years.

Members of the public will get their first look inside the museum at noon on March 30.

The first entry to see the Stone of Destiny will be at 12.30pm.

Admission will be free but visitors MUST book a place on the opening weekend. The first tickets will be released online at 10am on Friday March 22, via Perthshire Box Office.

Entry to all of the permanent galleries, showcasing treasures telling the story of Perth and Kinross, will be free.

Entry to the debut exhibition, Unicorn, will cost £10, or £8 for concessions. Tickets can be booked here.

There’s plenty more going on beyond the Perth Museum walls on the opening weekend, and in the following days though.

Read on for details.

Friday March 29

What? Stitch your response to ‘Damn Rebel Bitches’ with Nikkita Morgan. Embroidery workshop, suitable for over-14s.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth at 10am.

How much? Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a free place.

What? Playful Portraits. Drawing workshop led by illustrator Laura Darling, suitable for all skill levels aged 13 and over.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth at 1pm.

How much? Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a free place.

Saturday March 30

What? Stories from Perth. A series of six specially commissioned performances by rising Scottish stars and established talent. This programme will be repeated on Sunday March 31.

Where and when? Mill Street Plaza, Perth (outside Perth Concert Hall/Perth Art Gallery) from noon to 4.10pm.

How much? Free.

• James I by Bruce Fummey. Noon and 2.30pm.

Solo show by Perth historian and comedian Bruce Fummey telling the tale of James I, who was crowned on the Stone of Destiny in 1424.

• Frederick Douglass by Courtney Stoddart. 12.20pm and 2.50pm.

Poet and actor, Courtney Stoddart, performs a newly written piece of poetry to commemorate emancipated slave and social reformer Frederick Douglass and his visits to Perth.

• Georgina Ballantine by Neve Renwick. 12.30pm and 3.10pm.

Crieff dancer Neve Renwick performs a newly-commissioned dance piece commemorating Georgina Ballantine from Caputh, whose record-breaking catch of a 64lb (29kg) salmon on the River Tay in 1922 has never been beaten.

• Suffragettes by Perth Festival of the Arts. 1pm and 3.30pm.

Perth Museum and Perth Festival of the Arts have commissioned a new protest song inspired by the march of 3,000 women who were demonstrating against the practice of force-feeding suffragettes in Perth Prison. It will be performed for the first time by its writer Debra Salem and Perth’s Craigie Choir.

• The Traveller by Jess Smith. 1.20pm and 3.50pm.

Perth and Kinross is home to the largest population of gypsy travellers in Scotland and author Jess Smith will share share stories of her people and their way of life.

• An Exchange of Words by JD Henshaw. 1.40pm and 4.10pm.

A dynamic new piece of short theatre inspired by the speeches of Margaret Thatcher and her miners strike opponent Arthur Scargill. Both made visits to Perth at key points in their political careers.

What? The Highlight Spot. Toe-tapping performances by the cream of local talent.

Where and when? King Edward Street, Perth from noon-4pm.

How much? Free.

• Fiobha. Noon

• Perth Concert Hall Voices. 12.30pm

• Perthshire Ukuleles. 1pm

• Inspire Dancers. 1.30pm

• Fair City Baton Twirlers. 2pm

• Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Show Choir. 2.30pm

• True Gents. 3.30pm

• Tarneybackle. 4pm

What? Make Your Own Maori Musical Instrument. Learn how to make a ukutangi, a Māori singing treasure, using air drying clay in this collaboration with Te Papa Tongarewa Museum, New Zealand.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth at 10am

How much? £7. Book here.

What? Mythical Beasts and Other Creatures. Craft afternoon inspired by dragons, unicorns, monsters and kelpies. suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth at 1.30pm

How much? Free. No need to book.

What? Seaweed Art with Fife artist Cally Nurse. Learn how to make postcard-sized artworks using Scottish seaweed. Suitable for ages 14+.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, Perth. 10am to noon.

How much? Free. Email callynurse@gmail.com to book.

What? Wild Paint with Jan Hendry. Making paint from earth pigments, much as our prehistoric ancestors would have done. Suitable for ages 14+.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, Perth from 2-4pm.

How much? Free. Email janhendry@sky.com to book.

What? Character drawing and comic making with Dylan Gibson and Rulzion Rattray. Suitable for children, aged 8 and over and their families.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street Perth at 10am.

How much? Free. Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book.

What? Quarto press workshop. Try your hand at traditional letter press printing. Suitable for over-12s.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth from 1.30pm.

How much? Free.

What? The Unicorn Experience. Meet some ‘real-life’ unicorns, grab some photos and share them using the #PerthUnicorn hashtag.

Where and when? Outside Perth Museum from noon to 4pm on Saturday and again from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

How much? Free.

What? Blast from the Past. Stop and chat to ancient characters, who will tell you more about their time and what you can find on display in the new museum.

Where and when? Throughout Perth city centre on Saturday and Sunday.

How much? Free.

What? Dragonfyre. A blend of storytelling, puppetry, circus and fire based on the legend of the ferocious dragon that lurked in a cave on Kinnoull Hill above Perth.

Where and when? Norie Miller Walk, Perth at 5.30pm (sign interpreter for this performance only) 7pm and 8.30pm.

How much? Free but tickets must be booked in advance here.

Sunday March 31

What? Stories from Perth. A series of six specially commissioned performances by rising Scottish stars and established talent. See Saturday’s listing for line-up and times.

Where and when? Mill Street Plaza, Perth (outside Perth Concert Hall/Perth Art Gallery) from noon to 4.10pm.

How much? Free.

What? The Highlight Spot. A second day of music, dance and fun led by local groups.

Where and when? King Edward Street, Perth from noon-4pm.

How much? Free.

• Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group. Noon

• TBC. 12.30pm

• Perth UHI Performers. 1.30pm

• Traditional Step Dancing. 2pm

• Ad Lib Arts. 2.30pm

• Perth Strathspey and Reel Society. 3pm

• Tay Ceilidh Band. 3.30pm

What? Weaving Workshop. Try your hand at this once-thriving Perthshire occupation.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth from 1pm-3pm.

How much? Free. Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a place.

What? Heraldic Symbols. Join The Heraldry Society of Scotland, meet a medieval Royal Herald and have a go at making your own heraldic shield to take home. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth from 11am-4pm.

How much? Free. No booking required.

What? Drawing Christine of the Isles. Learn to draw figures with artist Alison Price and a model, dressed in the warrior/hunting dress of Christina of the Isles from the court of Robert the Bruce

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Perth from 11am-1pm.

How much? Free. Email alisonprice212@gmail.com to book.

What? Aileen Sherry – Beginners printing on textiles. Create a printed abstract art wall hanging using paper stencils and simple screen-printing techniques. Age 14+. Wear suitable clothing as fabric paint may stain.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Perth from 2pm-4.30pm.

How much? Free. Email aileensherry23@gmail.com to book.

Monday April 1

What? Amazing Animal Storytime. Suitable for accompanied children aged 3-5.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery from 10:30am to 11am.

How much? Free.

What? Hands on History with the Picts. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, 11am and 2.30pm

How much? £4.50

Thursday April 4

What? Mythical Animal Creative Writing Workshop with children’s author Lindsay Littleson, author of Guardians of the Wild Unicorns. Suitable for ages 8 and over.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11am

How much? Free

Friday April 5

What? Hands on History with the Jacobites. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, 11.30am and 2.30pm.

How much? £4.50.

Saturday April 6

What? Jacobite City Tours. suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied.

Where and when? starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9

What? Light Art. Play your part in the creation of a fabulous fluorescent unicorn, which will be on display until Sunday April 14. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery from noon. Repeated on Sunday April 7.

How much? Free.

Sunday April 7

What? Medieval City Tours. Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by

an adult.

Where and when? Starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9.

Thursday April 11

What? Mythical beast ‘flip flap’ book workshop for families (children aged 6 and over) with illustrator Esther Kent.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11am.

How much? Free.

Friday April 12

What? Hands on History Medieval Style. Suitable for all ages. Children must be

accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11.30am and 2.30pm

How much? £4.50.

Saturday April 13

What? Weaving the Unicorn. Suitable for all ages. Children must be

accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

How much? £4.50.

What? Medieval City Tours. Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9.

Sunday April 14

What? Unicorn Dance Party. Interactive family show. Dressing up encouraged. Children under 12 must be accompanied.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 1.30pm.

How much? £9 for adults, £7.50 for under-12s.

Perth Museum’s partner attractions, including Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, Scone Palace, the Black Watch Castle and Museum, Strathearn Arts in Crieff, and St John’s Kirk, are all putting on special events to help ensure the opening weekend is an occasion to remember.

See here for details.