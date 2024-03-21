Perth Museum: Full list of events planned for opening weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum: Full list of events planned for opening weekend

The £27m Perth Museum is opening on March 30. Here is everything you need to know about what's on that weekend and in the days that follow.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum staff lined up outside venue
Perth Museum staff are preparing to greet their first visitors on the opening weekend. Image: Julie Howden.

Perth Museum is opening to the public on the weekend of March 30-31.

It follows a £27 million refit of Perth’s old City Hall and the return of the Stone of Destiny to its home in Perthshire for the first time in more than 700 years.

Members of the public will get their first look inside the museum at noon on March 30.

The first entry to see the Stone of Destiny will be at 12.30pm.

Admission will be free but visitors MUST book a place on the opening weekend. The first tickets will be released online at 10am on Friday March 22, via Perthshire Box Office.

Entry to all of the permanent galleries, showcasing treasures telling the story of Perth and Kinross, will be free.

Stone of Destiny with person in heraldic dress standing behind it
The Stone of Destiny has left Edinburgh Castle to take up its new place in Perth Museum ahead of the opening weekend. Image: Mike Boyd/PA Wire

Entry to the debut exhibition, Unicorn, will cost £10, or £8 for concessions. Tickets can be booked here.

There’s plenty more going on beyond the Perth Museum walls on the opening weekend, and in the following days though.

Read on for details.

Friday March 29

What? Stitch your response to ‘Damn Rebel Bitches’ with Nikkita Morgan. Embroidery workshop, suitable for over-14s.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth at 10am.

How much? Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a free place.

What? Playful Portraits. Drawing workshop led by illustrator Laura Darling, suitable for all skill levels aged 13 and over.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth at 1pm.

How much? Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a free place.

Saturday March 30

What? Stories from Perth. A series of six specially commissioned performances by rising Scottish stars and established talent. This programme will be repeated on Sunday March 31.

Where and when? Mill Street Plaza, Perth (outside Perth Concert Hall/Perth Art Gallery) from noon to 4.10pm.

How much? Free.

Bruce Fummey with a haggis, dagger and bottle of whisky
Perth historian Bruce Fummey is one of the storytellers celebrating the museum’s opening weekend.

• James I by Bruce Fummey. Noon and 2.30pm.

Solo show by Perth historian and comedian Bruce Fummey telling the tale of James I, who was crowned on the Stone of Destiny in 1424.

• Frederick Douglass by Courtney Stoddart. 12.20pm and 2.50pm.

Poet and actor, Courtney Stoddart, performs a newly written piece of poetry to commemorate emancipated slave and social reformer Frederick Douglass and his visits to Perth.

• Georgina Ballantine by Neve Renwick. 12.30pm and 3.10pm.

Crieff dancer Neve Renwick performs a newly-commissioned dance piece commemorating Georgina Ballantine from Caputh, whose record-breaking catch of a 64lb (29kg) salmon on the River Tay in 1922 has never been beaten.

Georgina Ballantine with massive salmon at her feet
Georgina Ballantine and her catch. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross Date.

• Suffragettes by Perth Festival of the Arts. 1pm and 3.30pm.

Perth Museum and Perth Festival of the Arts have commissioned a new protest song inspired by the march of 3,000 women who were demonstrating against the practice of force-feeding suffragettes in Perth Prison. It will be performed for the first time by its writer Debra Salem and Perth’s Craigie Choir.

• The Traveller by Jess Smith. 1.20pm and 3.50pm.

Perth and Kinross is home to the largest population of gypsy travellers in Scotland and author Jess Smith will share share stories of her people and their way of life.

• An Exchange of Words by JD Henshaw. 1.40pm and 4.10pm.

A dynamic new piece of short theatre inspired by the speeches of Margaret Thatcher and her miners strike opponent Arthur Scargill. Both made visits to Perth at key points in their political careers.

What? The Highlight Spot. Toe-tapping performances by the cream of local talent.

Where and when? King Edward Street, Perth from noon-4pm.

How much? Free.

• Fiobha. Noon

• Perth Concert Hall Voices. 12.30pm

• Perthshire Ukuleles. 1pm

• Inspire Dancers. 1.30pm

• Fair City Baton Twirlers. 2pm

• Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Show Choir. 2.30pm

• True Gents. 3.30pm

• Tarneybackle. 4pm

Exterior of Perth Museum
Local talent will be to the fore at King Edward Street, right next to the new Perth Museum, on the opening weekend.

What? Make Your Own Maori Musical Instrument. Learn how to make a ukutangi, a Māori singing treasure, using air drying clay in this collaboration with Te Papa Tongarewa Museum, New Zealand.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth at 10am

How much? £7. Book here.

What? Mythical Beasts and Other Creatures. Craft afternoon inspired by dragons, unicorns, monsters and kelpies. suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth at 1.30pm

How much? Free. No need to book.

Perth Art Gallery exterior
Perth Art Gallery is hosting a series of events. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

What? Seaweed Art with Fife artist Cally Nurse. Learn how to make postcard-sized artworks using Scottish seaweed. Suitable for ages 14+.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, Perth. 10am to noon.

How much? Free. Email callynurse@gmail.com to book.

What? Wild Paint with Jan Hendry. Making paint from earth pigments, much as our prehistoric ancestors would have done. Suitable for ages 14+.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Stormont Street, Perth from 2-4pm.

How much? Free. Email janhendry@sky.com to book.

What? Character drawing and comic making with Dylan Gibson and Rulzion Rattray. Suitable for children, aged 8 and over and their families.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street Perth at 10am.

How much? Free. Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book.

What? Quarto press workshop. Try your hand at traditional letter press printing. Suitable for over-12s.

Where and when? Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth from 1.30pm.

How much? Free.

What? The Unicorn Experience. Meet some ‘real-life’ unicorns, grab some photos and share them using the #PerthUnicorn hashtag.

Where and when? Outside Perth Museum from noon to 4pm on Saturday and again from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

How much? Free.

White horse with horn on head, in style of unicorn
Perth will be home to an abundance of unicorns on the museum’s opening weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

What? Blast from the Past. Stop and chat to ancient characters, who will tell you more about their time and what you can find on display in the new museum.

Where and when? Throughout Perth city centre on Saturday and Sunday.

How much? Free.

What? Dragonfyre. A blend of storytelling, puppetry, circus and fire based on the legend of the ferocious dragon that lurked in a cave on Kinnoull Hill above Perth.

Where and when? Norie Miller Walk, Perth at 5.30pm (sign interpreter for this performance only) 7pm and 8.30pm.

How much? Free but tickets must be booked in advance here.

Sunday March 31

What? Stories from Perth. A series of six specially commissioned performances by rising Scottish stars and established talent. See Saturday’s listing for line-up and times.

Where and when? Mill Street Plaza, Perth (outside Perth Concert Hall/Perth Art Gallery) from noon to 4.10pm.

How much? Free.

Mill street Plaza, with perth Concert Hall in background
Mill Street Plaza will host Stories from Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

What? The Highlight Spot. A second day of music, dance and fun led by local groups.

Where and when? King Edward Street, Perth from noon-4pm.

How much? Free.

• Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group. Noon

• TBC. 12.30pm

• Perth UHI Performers. 1.30pm

• Traditional Step Dancing. 2pm

• Ad Lib Arts. 2.30pm

• Perth Strathspey and Reel Society. 3pm

• Tay Ceilidh Band. 3.30pm

What? Weaving Workshop. Try your hand at this once-thriving Perthshire occupation.

Where and when?  Average Gallery, 135 High Street, Perth from 1pm-3pm.

How much? Free. Email PJarratt@pkc.gov.uk to book a place.

Master weaver weaving a tapestry with diverse bright threads, close up
Weaving was an important industry around Perth. Image: Shutterstock.

What? Heraldic Symbols. Join The Heraldry Society of Scotland, meet a medieval Royal Herald and have a go at making your own heraldic shield to take home. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, George Street, Perth from 11am-4pm.

How much? Free. No booking required.

What? Drawing Christine of the Isles. Learn to draw figures with artist Alison Price and a model, dressed in the warrior/hunting dress of Christina of the Isles from the court of Robert the Bruce

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Perth from 11am-1pm.

How much? Free. Email alisonprice212@gmail.com to book.

What? Aileen Sherry – Beginners printing on textiles. Create a printed abstract art wall hanging using paper stencils and simple screen-printing techniques. Age 14+. Wear suitable clothing as fabric paint may stain.

Where and when? Creative Exchange, Perth from 2pm-4.30pm.

How much? Free. Email aileensherry23@gmail.com to book.

Monday April 1

What? Amazing Animal Storytime. Suitable for accompanied children aged 3-5.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery from 10:30am to 11am.

How much? Free.

What? Hands on History with the Picts.  Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, 11am and 2.30pm

How much? £4.50

Thursday April 4

What? Mythical Animal Creative Writing Workshop with children’s author Lindsay Littleson, author of Guardians of the Wild Unicorns. Suitable for ages 8 and over.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11am

How much? Free

Friday April 5

What? Hands on History with the Jacobites. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery, 11.30am and 2.30pm.

How much? £4.50.

Hand holding elaborate metal sword handle
Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword will be one of the Jacobite treasures on display at Perth Museum. Image: Benedict Johnson/Perth Museum/PA Wire

Saturday April 6

What? Jacobite City Tours. suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied.

Where and when? starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9

What? Light Art. Play your part in the creation of a fabulous fluorescent unicorn, which will be on display until Sunday April 14. Suitable for all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery from noon. Repeated on Sunday April 7.

How much? Free.

Sunday April 7

What? Medieval City Tours. Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by
an adult.

Where and when? Starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9.

Thursday April 11

What? Mythical beast ‘flip flap’ book workshop for families (children aged 6 and over) with illustrator Esther Kent.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11am.

How much? Free.

Friday April 12

What? Hands on History Medieval Style. Suitable for all ages. Children must be
accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11.30am and 2.30pm

How much? £4.50.

computerised recreation of the face of a medieval murder victim
This Medieval Perth murder victim’s face has been recreated by museum bosses. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross, working with Chris Rynn.

Saturday April 13

What? Weaving the Unicorn. Suitable for all ages. Children must be
accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

How much? £4.50.

What? Medieval City Tours. Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Where and when? Starting at Perth Museum at 10.30am, noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

How much? £9.

Sunday April 14

What? Unicorn Dance Party. Interactive family show. Dressing up encouraged. Children under 12 must be accompanied.

Where and when? Perth Art Gallery at 1.30pm.

How much? £9 for adults, £7.50 for under-12s.

Perth Museum’s partner attractions, including Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, Scone Palace, the Black Watch Castle and Museum, Strathearn Arts in Crieff, and St John’s Kirk, are all putting on special events to help ensure the opening weekend is an occasion to remember.

See here for details.

