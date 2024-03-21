PICTURES: Dundee and Abertay universities battle for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy

Hundreds of student athletes from Dundee and Abertay universities battled for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy.

But it was Dundee that reigned victorious and lifted the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy, having beaten their opponents from Abertay with a final score of 19-3 to Dundee.

Sports included football, rugby, hockey, basketball, netball, swimming, archery, tennis, badminton, pool and many more.

Spectators gathered in large crowds at the University of Dundee’s Institute of Sport and Exercise (ISE) and Riverside Playing Fields to support their teams.

Dundee and Abertay friendly rivalry

Hockey teammates Hannah Ritchie, 19, who studies fine art at DJCAD, and Maia Gillespie, 20, who studies dentistry at Dundee, enjoyed friendly rivalry during their match.

Maia said, “The rivalry was quite intense. Everyone was trying their best, but it was good fun.

There was a great turnout and lots of cheers.”

“Abertay only has one hockey team so they don’t usually play in our league (2nd women’s).

“It was nice to play with friends and people we know in other teams.”

Hannah added, “It’s great to see everyone come together.

“We’ve watched lots of different sports but the women’s hockey has been the best.

Photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the action from the event.

Dundee University and Abertay University contest Varsity Trophy