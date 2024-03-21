PICTURES: Dundee and Abertay universities battle for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

PICTURES: Dundee and Abertay universities battle for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy

Women's Rugby with A player from the University of Dundee is tackled by players from Abertay University as the teams compete for the Varsity Trophy.
Dynamic action during the Varsity Challenge women's rugby match. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Gemma Bibby

Hundreds of student athletes from Dundee and Abertay universities battled for the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy.

But it was Dundee that reigned victorious and lifted the Tay Varsity Challenge Trophy, having beaten their opponents from Abertay with a final score of 19-3 to Dundee.

Sports included football, rugby, hockey, basketball, netball, swimming, archery, tennis, badminton, pool and many more.

Spectators gathered in large crowds at the University of Dundee’s Institute of Sport and Exercise (ISE) and Riverside Playing Fields to support their teams.

Dundee and Abertay friendly rivalry

Hockey teammates Hannah Ritchie, 19, who studies fine art at DJCAD, and Maia Gillespie, 20, who studies dentistry at Dundee, enjoyed friendly rivalry during their match.

Maia said, “The rivalry was quite intense. Everyone was trying their best, but it was good fun.

There was a great turnout and lots of cheers.”

“Abertay only has one hockey team so they don’t usually play in our league (2nd women’s).

“It was nice to play with friends and people we know in other teams.”

Hannah added, “It’s great to see everyone come together.

“We’ve watched lots of different sports but the women’s hockey has been the best.

“There was a great turnout and lots of cheers.”

Photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the action from the event.

Dundee University and Abertay University contest Varsity Trophy

University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow in the Women's Hockey.
University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow in the Women’s Hockey.
Battling for the Varsity Trophy in the Women's Hockey. 
Battling for the Varsity Trophy in the Women’s Hockey.
Dundee University dribble the ball away from Abertay. 
Dundee University dribble the ball away from Abertay.
A player from Abertay University hot on the heels of a Dundee University player during the women's hockey Varsity Challenge. 
Abertay hot on the heels of Dundee!
Dundee University tackle a Abertay player in the women's hockey at the Riverside Playing Fields, Dundee.
Coming in for a tackle!
Abertay break through Dundee's defence.
Abertay makes a break!
The battle for the Varsity Trophy continues with the Men's Football.
The battle for the Varsity Trophy continues with the Men’s Football.
Men's Football with University of Dundee in white and Abertay University in red.
Men’s Football with University of Dundee in white and Abertay University in red.
Abertay have control of the ball in the men's football during the Varsity Challenge in Dundee.
Abertay have control of the ball.
Dundee take a corner kick during the men's football.
Dundee take a corner kick.
Dundee keep up the defence during the men's football.
Dundee keep up the defence.
A header from Dundee as Abertay look on during the men's football in the Varsity Challenge.
A header from Dundee!
Abertay and Dundee compete in the men's football.
Determination!
A Dundee player attacks the goal.
Dundee on attack!
The Varsity Challenge continues with Women's Rugby.
The Varsity Challenge continues with Women’s Rugby.
Women's Rugby with University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow.
Women’s Rugby with University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow.
Faces show grit and determination as Abertay tries to tackle Dundee. 
Grit and determination as Abertay tries to tackle Dundee.
Dundee attacking space during the women's rugby.
Dundee attacking space.
Heavy contact during the women's rugby match.
Heavy contact.
Dundee attacking at pace.
Dundee attacking at pace.
Piper the Penguin and Mia Jennings (vice-president of sport, University of Dundee) cheer on the teams!
Piper the Penguin and Mia Jennings (vice-president of sport, University of Dundee) cheer on the teams!
The Varsity challenge continues with the women's football. 
The Varsity challenge continues with the women’s football.
Women's Football with University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow.
Women’s Football with University of Dundee in Red vs Abertay University in blue and yellow.
The football match took place on the Riverside Playing Fields in Dundee. 
The match took place on the Riverside Playing Fields in Dundee.
Abertay keeps up the defence. 
Abertay keeps up the defence.
Abertay make a break for it.
Abertay make a break for it.
The rivalry continued in the women's football. 
The rivalry continued in the women’s football.
Ruby Swain, from the Abertay Netball team, cheering the teams on at the Riverside Playing Fields.
Ruby Swain, from the Abertay Netball team, cheering the teams on at the Riverside Playing Fields.

