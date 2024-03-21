Former Dundee and Dunfermline striker set for key role in Liverpool backroom revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee and Dunfermline striker set for key role in Liverpool backroom revolution

Mark Burchill also turned out for Scotland and Celtic.

By Reporter
Liverpool are set for a major shake-up, with Mark Burchill benefitting
Liverpool are set for a major shake-up. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee and Dunfermline attacker Mark Burchill is set for a key role in Liverpool’s new-look hierarchy.

Burchill, 43, is currently serving as chief scout at Bournemouth, where he worked under incoming Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes.

The pair were also teammates as players with the Cherries.

And several reports south of the border state that the duo will reunite at Liverpool, with Burchill supporting head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter.

Mark Burchill celebrates one of three goals for Dundee
Burchill celebrates one of three goals for Dundee. Image: SNS

The former Scotland striker, who won the Challenge Cup during a brief spell in charge of Livingston, represented the likes of Celtic, Birmingham, Kilmarnock and Hearts during his playing career, as well as a stint in Cyprus.

Burchill joined Dundee on loan from Portsmouth in January 2003 and played 15 times for the Dens Park club, including a starting berth in the Scottish Cup final defeat against Rangers.

He scored three goals.

Mark Burchill, representing Dunfermline, in his second losing Scottish Cup final effort in four years
Mark Burchill, representing Dunfermline, in his second losing Scottish Cup final effort in four years. Image: SNS

He went on to sign for Dunfermline in 2005, scoring 30 goals in three seasons with the Fifers.

A roller-coaster period saw him play in another Scottish Cup final in 2007 – again on the losing side, this time to Celtic – and suffer relegation in the same season.

