MugStock set for Strathallan return as councillors grant festival licence

The MugStock festival is poised to return to the grounds of Strathallan Castle next year.

Perth and Kinross councillors agreed to licence the event near Auchterarder from August 2-5 2024.

It comes after this year’s music festival was called off due to poor sales.

Councillors overruled a number of objections from locals who complained about drugs and other antisocial behaviour when Strathallan hosted T in the Park.

One neighbour said he had watched drug dealers climbing over fences to get in and out of the campsite – and that police had told him security was a matter for event organisers.

T in the Park was axed after four deaths at Strathallan.

One festival-goer died in 2015. Three more died in 2016. Two were teenagers. The deaths were all thought to be drug-related.

Objectors had urged councillors to grant MugStock a licence for one year to give festival organisers a chance to prove they were competent.

However, the licensing committee agreed to licence it for three years.

MugStock festival will be dog and family-friendly

Organiser Alan Govan told members MugStock would be very different from its predecessor.

He said: “I went to T in the Park as an 18-year-old. I’m 41 now. I think probably the objectors and I have more in common in our views on T in the Park than we do differences.”

“One of the primary reasons for this festival being established was to provide a palpable alternative where people do feel safe and tragedy does not occur and have a really nice time together.”

Up to 5,000 tickets will be available for the MugStock festival, compared with the 70,000 which used to be sold for T in the Park.

Under-18s will have be accompanied. The festival will also be dog-friendly.

Mr Govan said MugStock was a registered charity, run by volunteers as a non-profit event.

“We want to put on a festival that feels safe and has a nice environment,” he said.

“We’re here to celebrate human talent and potential and do it in a nice place and hopefully while having the minimal possible impact on anyone concerned.”

He added: “We do not book the type of acts that people will bother to jump fences to get into.”

MugStock festival tickets on sale

Tickets for Mugstock 2024 are already on sale.

The line-up will include Steg G and Friends, Katherine Aly and Mumbo Jumbo.

Organisers had hoped to move to the former T in the Park site in 2020. However, it was called off due to Covid restrictions.

Councillors voted by five votes to four to grant a public entertainment licence for three years.

A market traders’ licence was also approved for three years.

Inspector David Gibson from Events Planning at Police Scotland said: “We acknowledge the outcome of the application and are working with the organiser to deliver a safe event.”