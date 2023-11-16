House with walled garden approved for old church hall site near Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

House with walled garden approved for old church hall site near Montrose

The old Dun Parish Church hall was built around the 1960s but is now demolished.

By Graham Brown
Dun Parish Church hall was demolished a few years ago. Image: Google
Dun Parish Church hall was demolished a few years ago. Image: Google

Historic House of Dun has inspired the design of a family home on the site of a former church hall nearby.

Angus planners have given the green light to the proposal which will see a two-bedroom bungalow built on land which was occupied by Dun Church hall.

It will be within a walled garden in a design inspired by the nearby National Trust for Scotland attraction.

The Dun application was approved under delegated powers.

Local vernacular

In their design submission, Glasgow-based Collective Architects said: “The concept for the dwelling is inspired by the walled gardens within the local vicinity, including the nearby gardens at House of Dun and Langley Park as well as those within the Usan area south of Montrose in addition to our client’s love of gardening.

“What is also notable about many of these gardens is the prevalence of dwellings incorporated within the walls, creating pockets of ‘inhabited’ wall.

“Our proposal is a contemporary take on this local vernacular with garden walls extending to form the external walls of two sides of the dwelling.

Dun Church house plan
How the new Dun house will look. Image: Supplied

“The dwelling, which wraps around the walled garden, is single storey and modest in proportion providing a two-bedroom home.

“It is also set back from the road occupying the location of the former church hall.

“Given that the existing hedge to the roadside shall be retained, the dwelling shall be discreet and have minimal visual impact on the surrounding area.”

Dun planning application.
The site sits near House of Dun. Image: Supplied

Officers said the plan for the 1,600 sq. m. site would provide a “good residential environment with ample garden ground.”

It will also bring a brownfield site back into an acceptable use.

“The proposal attracts support from some development plan policies and is not entirely compatible with others,” they added.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the proposal is in general compliance with the development plan.”