Emergency services called after car and van crash in Glenrothes

Emergency services remain at the scene after a van and car collided in Fife.

The incident happened in Glenrothes just after 4.30pm at the bottom of the town’s Golf Course Road near the Kinglassie turn-off.

It is not known at this stage if there are any casualties.

Two fire appliances attend

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were asked by Police Scotland to attend the incident at 4.39pm.

“We sent two appliances to the scene – one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy.

“We were stood down at 5.03pm.

“The incident is being overseen by Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service.”

It is understood the road is currently closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on Golf Course Road in Glenrothes around 4.35pm on Thursday, 16 November.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”