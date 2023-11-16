Dundee Rep’s Scrooge is back from Christmas past for 2023 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Rep’s Scrooge is back from Christmas past for 2023 show

Noisemaker's A Christmas Carol debuted at the Rep in 2021, and is back by popular demand.

Ewan Donald plays Ebeneezer Scrooge in Dundee Rep's A Christmas Carol. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
By Chris Mugan

This month, A Christmas Carol returns to Dundee Rep after its successful 2021 debut – back then, the venue’s first festive show post-lockdown.

Even then, Covid hung over the production like a macabre ghost of cancelled Christmases past.

Social distancing limited audience interaction and its run ended early as the virus ran through the cast.

So bringing back this festive treat to the City of Discovery is welcome for several reasons, especially for actor Ewan Donald, who once again plays the central character in this much-loved Charles Dickens tale, Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Cast members Caitlin Forbes, Benjamin Osugo, Emily Winter, Stephanie Cremona, Irene Macdougall, Mark Scott, Charlie West, Ann Louise Ross, and Ewan Donald, in A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep, 2021. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

On a call from his Edinburgh home before he heads into Dundee for an early tech rehearsal, Ewan explains how thrilled he is to play the Crimbo-hating misery, who is redeemed in the end thanks to some paranormal interventions.

“Those sorts of roles are always best, because you’ve got to make sure you follow that arc,” he says. “You’ve got to start off where he’s locked up his heart; there’s coldness, he’s bitter, lonely and angry.

“It’s quite an operatic story with big themes – tragedy, loss, poverty, forgiveness, all these things you have to cover. Our version’s quite tongue-in-cheek in places, but I have to play it, every step of the way, for what it’s worth.”

Ewan ‘too young’ to play Scrooge at 43

Behind this original, playful take on the Victorian classic is Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, known as Noisemaker, the creative duo behind previous Rep hits The Snow Queen and Oor Wullie.

“A joy to work with,” Ewan remarks.

“Their music is so beautiful and fits every moment,” he says. “The establishment of Scrooge, when the ghosts come in, each has its own song. They manage to strike the right feel, the lyrics are very witty and clever.”

In 2021, one of the jokes in this all-singing, all-dancing version had Ewan, then a rosy-cheeked 43, complaining he was too young to play the aged miser. In fact,  the Falkirk-raised actor admits he originally declined the role.

“The funny thing is, I originally thought it was a ridiculous idea,” he says.

The Christmas Carol ‘band’, Isaac Savage, Stephanie Cremona, Ann Louise Ross, Ewan Donald, Mark Scott, Irene Macdougall, Caitlin Forbes, Benjamin Osugo, Charlie West, Emily Winter, and Charlotte Grayson. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

“I thought, I can’t play Scrooge! But the nature of the show is quite ad hoc, that feeling of it being thrown together. In that context, I can play him as me in a way and not have to age him up.”

Ewan remains unfazed by the iconic nature of Scrooge performances from the past – he has been played by everyone from Guy Pearce via Michael Caine to George C Scott.

In fact, Ewan is proud to reveal his and his mum’s favourite Scrooge was played by another Scot, Alastair Sim.

“I’ve watched them all and tried to steal bits that I liked,” he says. “But Alastair’s very, very theatrical. The way he plays it, it’s very much real for him.”

New blood for Christmases future

Now an established hand, Ewan aims to make a new generation of thesps welcome on the Rep’s stage.

Among them now Kirsty Findlay as Emily Cratchit, best known for her performance in Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour.

Also new to the cast is Laura Lovemore, who starred in National Theatre of Scotland’s historical play James IV, here as the Ghost of Christmas Past and the wife of Scrooge’s nephew Fred.

Performers sing and dance in A Christmas Carol.
Ann Louise Ross stealing the stage in A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep in 2021. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

“There’s an extra effort to make sure everyone feels included,” he says. “I remember going up there and it was an established thing, which can be quite intimidating.

“So I’m always making sure people don’t feel excluded, but are very much part of the company. There’s a responsibility to make people feel welcome.”

Noisemaker bring a heart-warming show with something for everyone: witty and moving songs backed by live music on stage and dance sequences, similar in feel to that festive staple, pantomime.

Isaac Savage, Caitlin Forbes and Mark Scott provide some of the live music on stage in A Christmas Carol at Dundee Rep, 2021. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.

Their experimental twists keep both the cast and audience on their toes. Three years ago, the company arrived on stage in hoodies, having seemingly forgotten to produce a show at all.

This scene-setting remains, minus references to the pandemic, though this time around, Ewan is especially looking forward to more audience participation.

“It’s really important to keep the audience part of it,” he says.

“We’re constantly asking them to join in and take part in things. And this time we’re able to go out into the audience. It’s a little bit freer, I guess.”

A Christmas Carol is at Dundee Rep from November 25 to December 30.

Ewan Donald plays Ebeneezer Scrooge in Dundee Rep's A Christmas Carol. Image: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan.
Conversation