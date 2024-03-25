Cowdenbeath begin hunt for new manager after Calum Elliot agrees to become Bonnyrigg Rose boss

Cowdenbeath are on the look-out for a new manager after announcing Calum Elliot has left to take over at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The former Hearts striker was targeted by Bonnyrigg after they sacked Robbie Horn at the weekend following 13 games without a league win.

After telling Cowdenbeath he wanted to speak with the the League Two side, Elliot was given permission to hold discussions with the New Dundas Park hierarchy.

Compensation was agreed on Monday morning to seal the 36-year-old’s move.

A Cowdenbeath statement read: “On Saturday evening, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic intimated to Cowdenbeath FC that they would like to speak to our manager, Calum Elliot, in respect of potentially taking on the role of manager at New Dundas Park.

“We acceded to this request after consulting with Calum.

“Yesterday, Calum advised us that he had decided to accept the offer of the managerial position at Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the SPFL.

“Subsequently, this morning, we concluded compensation arrangements with Bonnyrigg and released Calum from his contract with Cowdenbeath FC.

Struggles

“We wish Calum well in his new role and thank him for all his good work in his year at Cowdenbeath, which took us forward in 2023/24 after our struggles and disappointments in the preceding seasons.

“We will of course look to further update our fans over the next few days.”

Elliot leaves Cowdenbeath in 11th place in the Lowland League, with ten wins, ten draws and ten defeats from their 30 games.

They are 32 points adrift of leaders East Kilbride.

The former Scotland U/21 internationalist began his managerial career aged just 28 at junior side Edinburgh United and had spells in charge of Mousehole in Cornwall, Tynecastle, Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic before taking over at Cowdenbeath last year.

A Bonnyrigg statement read: “Bonnyrigg Rose give a warm welcome to Calum Elliot who has joined the club as the firtst-team manager.

“We thank Cowdenbeath FC for their collaboration and support in enabling this appointment to take place.

“We can also confirm that team coach, Darren Smith, has left the club.”