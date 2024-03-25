Cowdenbeath begin hunt for new manager after Calum Elliot agrees to become Bonnyrigg Rose boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowdenbeath begin hunt for new manager after Calum Elliot agrees to become Bonnyrigg Rose boss

The Blue Brazil have agreed compensation for the former Hearts striker.

By Iain Collin
Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Central Park. Image: SNS.

Cowdenbeath are on the look-out for a new manager after announcing Calum Elliot has left to take over at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The former Hearts striker was targeted by Bonnyrigg after they sacked Robbie Horn at the weekend following 13 games without a league win.

After telling Cowdenbeath he wanted to speak with the the League Two side, Elliot was given permission to hold discussions with the New Dundas Park hierarchy.

Calum Elliot sitting at Cowdenbeath FC.
Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Compensation was agreed on Monday morning to seal the 36-year-old’s move.

A Cowdenbeath statement read: “On Saturday evening, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic intimated to Cowdenbeath FC that they would like to speak to our manager, Calum Elliot, in respect of potentially taking on the role of manager at New Dundas Park.

“We acceded to this request after consulting with Calum.

“Yesterday, Calum advised us that he had decided to accept the offer of the managerial position at Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the SPFL.

“Subsequently, this morning, we concluded compensation arrangements with Bonnyrigg and released Calum from his contract with Cowdenbeath FC.

Struggles

“We wish Calum well in his new role and thank him for all his good work in his year at Cowdenbeath, which took us forward in 2023/24 after our struggles and disappointments in the preceding seasons.

“We will of course look to further update our fans over the next few days.”

Elliot leaves Cowdenbeath in 11th place in the Lowland League, with ten wins, ten draws and ten defeats from their 30 games.

They are 32 points adrift of leaders East Kilbride.

The former Scotland U/21 internationalist began his managerial career aged just 28 at junior side Edinburgh United and had spells in charge of Mousehole in Cornwall, Tynecastle, Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic before taking over at Cowdenbeath last year.

Calum Elliot is all smiles during his spell as a player at Raith Rovers.
Calum Elliot had a spell as a player at Raith Rovers.

A Bonnyrigg statement read: “Bonnyrigg Rose give a warm welcome to Calum Elliot who has joined the club as the firtst-team manager.

“We thank Cowdenbeath FC for their collaboration and support in enabling this appointment to take place.

“We can also confirm that team coach, Darren Smith, has left the club.”

