Home News Courts

Man in court accused of murdering brother in Stirlingshire village

Boan D'Arc made no plea when he appeared in private at Stirling Sheriff Court accused of murder.

By Tim Bugler
The charge relates to an incident in Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder, after an incident last month in the Stirlingshire village of Thornhill.

Boan D’Arc, 59, is accused of the murder of his brother, Jamieson McLelland, 56, who died in hospital on January 23.

His death followed an incident alleged to have occurred in a house at The Hill, Thornhill, near Stirling, on Saturday, January 6.

D’Arc, of Stirling, appeared on petition at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, charged with murdering Mr McLelland.

At a brief, private, hearing D’Arc, represented by Stirling solicitor Ken Dalling, made no plea.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton committed him for further examination and remanded him in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

Police called to ‘disturbance’

Police said officers were called to “a disturbance within the house” at about 11.45pm and two men, aged 56 and 59, were found with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “The 56-year-old man died in hospital on Tuesday, January 23 2024.

“On Tuesday, January 30 2024, a 59-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

