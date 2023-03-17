Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

By Neil Henderson
March 17 2023, 11.31am Updated: March 17 2023, 12.19pm
A grey Audi RS3 is among three vehicles stolen in two break ins. Image: Police Scotland.
Police say the theft of three cars in two separate incident in St Andrews and Methil this week could be linked.

Officers investigating the incidents say there are similarities between the two break-ins.

The first incident happened overnight between on Monday at New Park Place in St Andrews.

A black Volkswagen T-Cross, registration SL69 FHO, and a blue Volkswagen Golf estate, registration CA20 AV, were stolen from the same address.

Possibility that two incidents may be linked

Meanwhile thieves also struck at Methilhaven Road in Methil overnight between Thursday March 16.

A grey Audi RS3, registration M4 FNE, was stolen from that address.

All three of the vehicles are yet to be recovered and police are now appealing for the public’s help recover the stolen cars.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our inquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing.

“There are similarities between the two break-ins and we will keep an open mind about links between them as our investigation continues.

Vehicles yet to be recovered

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have information about either incident or who thinks they may have seen any of the vehicles since they were stolen to get in touch.”

Anyone who may have seen the vehicles or know of their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 0478 of March 14 for the St Andrews incident or 0429 of March 17 for Methil.

The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
