Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked

Police say the theft of three cars in two separate incident in St Andrews and Methil this week could be linked.

Officers investigating the incidents say there are similarities between the two break-ins.

The first incident happened overnight between on Monday at New Park Place in St Andrews.

A black Volkswagen T-Cross, registration SL69 FHO, and a blue Volkswagen Golf estate, registration CA20 AV, were stolen from the same address.

Possibility that two incidents may be linked

Meanwhile thieves also struck at Methilhaven Road in Methil overnight between Thursday March 16.

A grey Audi RS3, registration M4 FNE, was stolen from that address.

All three of the vehicles are yet to be recovered and police are now appealing for the public’s help recover the stolen cars.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “Our inquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing.

“There are similarities between the two break-ins and we will keep an open mind about links between them as our investigation continues.

Vehicles yet to be recovered

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have information about either incident or who thinks they may have seen any of the vehicles since they were stolen to get in touch.”

Anyone who may have seen the vehicles or know of their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 0478 of March 14 for the St Andrews incident or 0429 of March 17 for Methil.