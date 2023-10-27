‘I’m oblivious to red flags’: Marjolein Robertson on dating, Daniel Sloss and David Cameron ahead of Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m oblivious to red flags’: Marjolein Robertson on dating, Daniel Sloss and David Cameron ahead of Dundee gig

The Shetland-born comedian is hitting the road alongside Jay Lafferty and Sarah Keyworth in the Big Fab Comedy Show.

Marjolein Robertson will play Dundee's Whitehall Theatre. Image: Trudy Stade.
Marjolein Robertson will play Dundee's Whitehall Theatre. Image: Trudy Stade.
By Rebecca Baird

When it comes to identifying flags at sea, comedian Marjolein Robertson is an expert; but flags in dating? Not so much.

“I did nautical studies at school, so I really like boats,” reveals Shetland-born Marjolein ahead of her appearance in Dundee next month as part of the Big Fab Comedy Show.

“Genuinely, if you get me started on boats, I won’t stop. And I can identify flags at sea.

“A red flag stands for a strong riptide, so if you see a red flag means ‘don’t go in the water’,” she says. “And ‘don’t date him’.”

But despite the wisdom in her joke, Marjolein admits she’s struggled to identify red flags in her own love life – a topic she delved into in her latest Fringe show, Marj.

“I’m just completely oblivious to red flags,” she knaps (the Shetlander word for speaking out of dialect) candidly. “I’ll be like: ‘He’s different’. And he’s not.

“But me and my friends are doing this new thing called the Circle of Truth, which is whenever you like a guy – or a woman, cause I’m pansexual, but women have never posed as many issues – you share the things you’re not sure about.

Marjolein Robertson is well-known from her BBC The Social appearances. Image: Trudy Stade.

“Because whenever I like someone new, I build them up to my friends, so that they get excited and want me to be with the person. But now it’s like: ‘OK, this is cool and this is good, but what about this thing – is that a red flag?'”

For now, on the advice of her heart and her therapist, Marjolein is resisting the pressure to be tied down to one person.

Instead, she’s putting her energy into her comedy, after getting into the business “back to front”.

‘I can’t believe I’m thankful to the Tories for anything’

“I started doing Fringes before fives (five minute sets) because of living on Shetland,” Marjolein explains.

“I’d save my money all year to come and do the (Edinburgh) Fringe, that was my holiday. And I would just live off YouTube clips of comics, because I couldn’t go to comedy clubs.

“Then when a comedian came to Shetland, I’d just try to absorb as much as possible.”

And it wasn’t until she spent a year living in Amsterdam and “everything went to dirt” that she turned to stand-up for solace.

Marjolein Robertson is inspired by the real and the surreal in her stand-up. Image: Trudy Stade.

“I was in Amsterdam doing improv, which was great, but everything else went to dirt,” she recalls.

“I got fired from my job because I wanted a least minimum wage, I was unemployed for ages, got kicked out of the flat because we were apparently illegally living there, which was news to us! Got robbed. Thing after thing happened, until I was left with nothing.”

Finally her friends from her improv course got her on stage doing stand up, and after being in the right place at the right time with the right joke – New York, 2015, David Cameron and a pig – she hasn’t looked back.

“I just had to decide whether I wanted to properly go for it or not,” she recalls, quipping: “I can’t believe I’m thankful to the Tories for anything!”

No one says ‘men aren’t funny’

Inspired by acts such as Daniel Sloss – “he’s got one of the best rhythms in comedy” – as well as Scottish comedian Fern Brady, surreal funnyman Paul Foot and former Daily Show writer Michelle Wolf, Marjolein’s own work tends to be about “true things that have happened to me”, with a silly or surreal twist.

Of her writing process, she says: “I like the concept of writing a big show which ties into itself, so I’ll take a theme and just explore all avenues of it. Then I take my mindmap and turn it into a clock, of how it goes from one bit to the next bit, and what would be the best order.

“It looks terrifying, like that meme of Charlie Day at the wall of red string.”

As a woman in comedy, Marjolein is no stranger to creepy hecklers, and she’s spoken out in the past about challenging misogynistic behaviour and attitudes towards stand-ups.

“I do think there still is a general attitude where, if someone doesn’t find you funny, it solidifies the idea that ‘women aren’t funny’,” she observes.

Mess with the rose, get the thorns. Marjolein Robertson.  Image: Trudy Stade Date; 15/03/2023

“Whereas with male comics, I’ve never heard someone say ‘men aren’t funny’ because they didn’t like the joke.”

But for her, the joy of touring far outweighs any unpleasant interactions.

“I’m really excited about the Big Fab Comedy Show,” she smiles.

“It’s nice to get around to some of the parts of Scotland that you don’t get to go to so often, because there’s such an appetite for live gigs and comedy around the country – and being from Shetland, I was always so grateful when comics made the trip up!

“I’d feel like a hypocrite just playing between Edinburgh and Glasgow!”

Marjolein Robertson will play as part of the Big Fab Comedy Show alongside Sarah Keyworth, Jay Lafferty, Joshua Bethania and Kiri Pritchard-McLean at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on November 9. 

