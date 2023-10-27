PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster

Arbroath turned out in tribute to the crew of RNLB Robert Lindsay on the 70th anniversary of the local lifeboat station’s blackest day.

At sea and on land, the six volunteer heroes who lost their lives when the town lifeboat capsized within sight of home, were honoured.

On October 27 1953, the town woke to the harrowing sight of the overturned Robert Lindsay just a few hundred yards from the harbour wall.

She was hit by a huge wave on the return from an ill-fated mission to help the Dundee sand dredger Islandmaghee. It was lost with all hands.

RNLB Robert Lindsay lost six crew – David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill.

The sole survivor, Archie Smith, managed to grab a lifeline fired by rocket from the harbour wall.

Memorial events

Friday’s remembrance began at the Eastern Cemetery gravesides of the brave crewmen.

Town lifeboat Inchcape was launched by the current crew to lay wreaths at sea.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis and her crew joined the memorial event.

And the foul weather was a reminder of the conditions generations of Arbroath heroes have faced in their selfless volunteering role.

The crew joined members of the public at a memorial service in Arbroath’s West Kirk, led by lifeboat chaplain and church minister, the Rev. Chris Hay.

An immaculate model of RNLB Robert Lindsay stood proud at the front of the church.

It served as a small scale reminder of the massive sacrifice of RNLB Robert Lindsay’s heroic crew – every brave lifeboat volunteer before and since.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the memorial events.