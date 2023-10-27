PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster

Remembrance events took place at sea and on land to remember the six men who lost their lives when Arbroath lifeboat capsized in October 1953.

RNLB Inchcape takes to the water for the wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RNLB Inchcape takes to the water for the wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath turned out in tribute to the crew of RNLB Robert Lindsay on the 70th anniversary of the local lifeboat station’s blackest day.

At sea and on land, the six volunteer heroes who lost their lives when the town lifeboat capsized within sight of home, were honoured.

On October 27 1953, the town woke to the harrowing sight of the overturned Robert Lindsay just a few hundred yards from the harbour wall.

Arbroath remembrance of Robert Lindsay lifeboat disaster.
A model of RNLB Robert Lindsay at the West Kirk service in Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She was hit by a huge wave on the return from an ill-fated mission to help the Dundee sand dredger Islandmaghee. It was lost with all hands.

RNLB Robert Lindsay lost six crew – David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill.

The sole survivor, Archie Smith, managed to grab a lifeline fired by rocket from the harbour wall.

Memorial events

Friday’s remembrance began at the Eastern Cemetery gravesides of the brave crewmen.

Town lifeboat Inchcape was launched by the current crew to lay wreaths at sea.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis and her crew joined the memorial event.

And the foul weather was a reminder of the conditions generations of Arbroath heroes have faced in their selfless volunteering role.

The crew joined members of the public at a memorial service in Arbroath’s West Kirk, led by lifeboat chaplain and church minister, the Rev. Chris Hay.

An immaculate model of RNLB Robert Lindsay stood proud at the front of the church.

It served as a small scale reminder of the massive sacrifice of RNLB Robert Lindsay’s heroic crew – every brave lifeboat volunteer before and since.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the memorial events.

RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Coxswain Pete Hay from Broughty Ferry and Neil Swankie, First Coxswain at Arbroath crew with the wreath to the men of the Robert Lindsay.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
West Kirk solemnity.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
The Arbroath crew head to sea.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Grey October seas.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
RNLB Inchcape is launched.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
A model of respect.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Arbroath and Broughty crews prepare to lay the wreath.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
The Rev. Chris Hay leads the West Kirk service.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Broughty and Arbroath lifeboats join in remembrance.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews before the ceremony.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Lifeboat crew at the West Kirk service.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Members of the public at Arbroath lifeboat station.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Poignant reminders of the fateful day.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Tribute at the scene of the tragedy.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
The Rev. Nick Baker and West Kirk minister Rev. Chris Hay during the service.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Heading out.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Carrying the gratitude of a community.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
The West Kirk service.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Preparing to launch.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
RNLB Inchape on the water.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Broughty crew join in remembrance.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Inside the kirk.
RNLB Robert Lindsay memorial at Arbroath lifeboat station.
Never forget.

 

Conversation