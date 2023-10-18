Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station’s darkest hour

Exquisite handcrafted recreations of two ill-fated Tayside lifeboats have been presented to Arbroath RNLI as the Angus town prepares to remember its 220-year-old station’s darkest chapter.

On October 27, locals will gather to honour the tragic crew of RNLB Robert Lindsay.

It will be 70 years to the day since she capsized near the harbour wall in a disaster which claimed six brave volunteers.

Retired plumbing lecturer Tom Webster has donated the exquisite recreation of the Robert Lindsay to the latest generation of lifesavers – along with a model of Broughty Ferry RNLB Mona.

She was lost with all hands in a December gale of 1953.

Mona connection in Ferry upbringing

The scale models were a labour of love for Tom, 82, who grew up in the Ferry.

One of his childhood friends was the son of a crewman on the Mona.

Tom’s daughter, Lesley Murphy, said her father spent a year building each of the lifeboats.

“I think his interest stemmed from his time growing up in the Ferry,” she said.

“He used to be a plumbing lecturer but we always said he was a frustrated joiner so when he retired he had time to do things like this.

“He got the full original plans and researched the two boats.

“The models are really beautiful, but they have been stuck away in a cupboard.

“He knew the Arbroath anniversary was coming up so we are delighted to have been able to hand them over to the crew in time for that.”

Tom was unable to attend the Arbroath presentation due to ill health, but Lesley and husband Paddy said it was a proud day for them.

“There is poignancy around the anniversary, but at the same time it was a happy occasion for us to know that they are going to go on display.

“The scale and detail is amazing. He put a lot of time into them and wanted people to appreciate them,” said Lesley, from Dundee.

The Robert Lindsay model is set to feature in the memorial service at Arbroath’s West Kirk.

The current crew plan to lay wreaths at sea and at the gravesides of those lost, before attending the memorial service, which begins at 3pm.

Arbroath lifeboat operations manager Ron Churchill said: “We are so grateful to Lesley and her family for donating these model lifeboats.

“They are a remarkable tribute to the lifeboats and their tragic history.

“They will be cherished by everyone here at Arbroath lifeboat station and kept on display so they can be enjoyed by everyone.”