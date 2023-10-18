Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station’s darkest hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station’s darkest hour

Retired plumbing lecturer Tom Webster painstakingly crafted the scale models of Arbroath lifeboat Robert Lindsay and Broughty Ferry's RNLB Mona as a retirement labour of love.

By Graham Brown
Lesley and Paddy Murphy presented the models to Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Lesley and Paddy Murphy presented the models to Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Arbroath RNLI

Exquisite handcrafted recreations of two ill-fated Tayside lifeboats have been presented to Arbroath RNLI as the Angus town prepares to remember its 220-year-old station’s darkest chapter.

On October 27, locals will gather to honour the tragic crew of RNLB Robert Lindsay.

It will be 70 years to the day since she capsized near the harbour wall in a disaster which claimed six brave volunteers.

RNLB Robert Lindsay
The Arbroath lifeboat Robert Lindsay was lost in October 1953 after an ill-fated mission to help the Dundee sand dredger Islandmaghee.

Retired plumbing lecturer Tom Webster has donated the exquisite recreation of the Robert Lindsay to the latest generation of lifesavers – along with a model of Broughty Ferry RNLB Mona.

She was lost with all hands in a December gale of 1953.

Mona connection in Ferry upbringing

The scale models were a labour of love for Tom, 82, who grew up in the Ferry.

One of his childhood friends was the son of a crewman on the Mona.

Tom’s daughter, Lesley Murphy, said her father spent a year building each of the lifeboats.

“I think his interest stemmed from his time growing up in the Ferry,” she said.

“He used to be a plumbing lecturer but we always said he was a frustrated joiner so when he retired he had time to do things like this.

“He got the full original plans and researched the two boats.

“The models are really beautiful, but they have been stuck away in a cupboard.

“He knew the Arbroath anniversary was coming up so we are delighted to have been able to hand them over to the crew in time for that.”

Tom was unable to attend the Arbroath presentation due to ill health, but Lesley and husband Paddy said it was a proud day for them.

“There is poignancy around the anniversary, but at the same time it was a happy occasion for us to know that they are going to go on display.

“The scale and detail is amazing. He put a lot of time into them and wanted people to appreciate them,” said Lesley, from Dundee.

The Robert Lindsay model is set to feature in the memorial service at Arbroath’s West Kirk.

Robert Lindsay funeral service in Arbroath.
The funeral procession for the crew of the Robert Lindsay in 1953. Image: Supplied

The current crew plan to lay wreaths at sea and at the gravesides of those lost, before attending the memorial service, which begins at 3pm.

Arbroath lifeboat operations manager Ron Churchill said: “We are so grateful to Lesley and her family for donating these model lifeboats.

“They are a remarkable tribute to the lifeboats and their tragic history.

“They will be cherished by everyone here at Arbroath lifeboat station and kept on display so they can be enjoyed by everyone.”

