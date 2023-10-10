Arbroath memorial service to mark 70th anniversary of town lifeboat station’s darkest day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath memorial service to mark 70th anniversary of town lifeboat station’s darkest day

Six men of the Arbroath RNLI crew perished in the Robert Lindsay disaster of October 1953.

By Graham Brown
The aftermath of the Robert Lindsay disaster on October 27 1953. Image: DC Thomson
The aftermath of the Robert Lindsay disaster on October 27 1953. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath is to remember the town lifeboat station’s darkest day in a kirk service honouring the men of the Robert Lindsay.

Six crew perished when the lifeboat capsized within sight of the town harbour on the morning of October 27 1953.

Now, former members of the local lifeboat guild have organised the remembrance event on the day of the 70th anniversary.

RNLB Robert Lindsay
Alex Cargill, Archie Smith, William Swankie and Harry Swankie on the Robert Lindsay in 1950. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

The majority of the fundraising guild resigned earlier this year over the decision to downgrade Arbroath’s all-weather status.

But former president Mo Morrison said they could not let the significant anniversary go unmarked.

Deep anger still surrounds the decision to equip Arbroath with an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.

Mo says she is sure townspeople will want to remember those paid the ultimate price for their bravery in helping others.

Grim chapter

Arbroath’s West Kirk will host the service at 3pm on Friday October 27.

Mo said: “The guild had so many plans to mark what is a very significant year for Arbroath lifeboat station.

“The Robert Lindsay disaster is the saddest and most tragic day in the history of Arbroath RNLI.

“But it is also 220-years since the station came into being – years before the charity officially started.

Former RNLI fundraiser Mo Morrison.
Mo Morrison gave more than 30 years of dedicated volunteering to Arbroath RNLI. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It was going to be a big year for everyone involved with Arbroath lifeboat.

“Sadly it has turned out to be a memorable one for all the wrong reasons.

“The anniversary is approaching and it has been left to the town to mark it – but that’s the way we want it.

“This is a public service and we want as many people to attend as possible.

“We are not sending out invitations so we don’t know if the RNLI will be there, but what matters is that local people can pay their respects to the crew.”

Threads through history

Ties that bind Arbroath families to the disaster remain strong.

Ian Swankie was a Deputy Launching Authority on the crew until this summer.

He handed back his pager in protest over the sacking of Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith.

Ian’s grandfather William Swankie’s son, also William, was on the crew that fateful day.

Mo added: “The names on the Robert Lindsay memorial are those of Arbroath fishing families connected to the lifeboat throughout its time.

“There are still many direct descendants in the town and I am sure they will be at the service.

“We originally planned to hold it in the Methodist Church, where there is a beautiful memorial stained glass window.

“But it is under renovation so we are delighted it will take place at the West Kirk.

“It is also a fitting location since the kirk’s minister, the Rev. Chris Hay is the lifeboat chaplain.

“It will be a sombre day – there are still many around who remember the tragedy.”

Two days after the memorial, Mo will be presented with the BEM she was awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours.

She was recognised for decades of dedicated RNLI volunteering and was guild president from 2016 until stepping down.

Dawn reveals disaster

RNLB Robert Lindsay was returning home on the night of October 26 1953 after attempting to go to the aid of Dundee sand dredger Islandmagee which was on passage from the Firth of Tay to the Firth of Forth.

Tragically it sank with the loss of all hands.

Robert Lindsay disaster plaque at Arbroath lifeboat station
A plaque in Arbroath lifeboat shed honours the Robert Lindsay crewmen who died. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Arbroath boat was just a few hundred yards from safety when it was capsized by a wall of water minutes before 6am.

Six men –  David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill – perished.

There was a single survivor, second coxswain Archibald Smith, who grabbed a rocket line fired from shore.

First light revealed the true horror to a town already in mourning.

 

Conversation