Arbroath memorial service to mark 70th anniversary of town lifeboat station’s darkest day

Arbroath is to remember the town lifeboat station’s darkest day in a kirk service honouring the men of the Robert Lindsay.

Six crew perished when the lifeboat capsized within sight of the town harbour on the morning of October 27 1953.

Now, former members of the local lifeboat guild have organised the remembrance event on the day of the 70th anniversary.

The majority of the fundraising guild resigned earlier this year over the decision to downgrade Arbroath’s all-weather status.

But former president Mo Morrison said they could not let the significant anniversary go unmarked.

Deep anger still surrounds the decision to equip Arbroath with an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.

Mo says she is sure townspeople will want to remember those paid the ultimate price for their bravery in helping others.

Grim chapter

Arbroath’s West Kirk will host the service at 3pm on Friday October 27.

Mo said: “The guild had so many plans to mark what is a very significant year for Arbroath lifeboat station.

“The Robert Lindsay disaster is the saddest and most tragic day in the history of Arbroath RNLI.

“But it is also 220-years since the station came into being – years before the charity officially started.

“It was going to be a big year for everyone involved with Arbroath lifeboat.

“Sadly it has turned out to be a memorable one for all the wrong reasons.

“The anniversary is approaching and it has been left to the town to mark it – but that’s the way we want it.

“This is a public service and we want as many people to attend as possible.

“We are not sending out invitations so we don’t know if the RNLI will be there, but what matters is that local people can pay their respects to the crew.”

Threads through history

Ties that bind Arbroath families to the disaster remain strong.

Ian Swankie was a Deputy Launching Authority on the crew until this summer.

He handed back his pager in protest over the sacking of Arbroath operations manager Alex Smith.

Ian’s grandfather William Swankie’s son, also William, was on the crew that fateful day.

Mo added: “The names on the Robert Lindsay memorial are those of Arbroath fishing families connected to the lifeboat throughout its time.

“There are still many direct descendants in the town and I am sure they will be at the service.

“We originally planned to hold it in the Methodist Church, where there is a beautiful memorial stained glass window.

“But it is under renovation so we are delighted it will take place at the West Kirk.

“It is also a fitting location since the kirk’s minister, the Rev. Chris Hay is the lifeboat chaplain.

“It will be a sombre day – there are still many around who remember the tragedy.”

Two days after the memorial, Mo will be presented with the BEM she was awarded in the King’s Birthday Honours.

She was recognised for decades of dedicated RNLI volunteering and was guild president from 2016 until stepping down.

Dawn reveals disaster

RNLB Robert Lindsay was returning home on the night of October 26 1953 after attempting to go to the aid of Dundee sand dredger Islandmagee which was on passage from the Firth of Tay to the Firth of Forth.

Tragically it sank with the loss of all hands.

The Arbroath boat was just a few hundred yards from safety when it was capsized by a wall of water minutes before 6am.

Six men – David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill – perished.

There was a single survivor, second coxswain Archibald Smith, who grabbed a rocket line fired from shore.

First light revealed the true horror to a town already in mourning.