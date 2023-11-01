Courier Business Awards 2023 raises ‘life-saving’ sum for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2023 raises ‘life-saving’ sum for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A Special Recognition Courier Business Award was presented to the family of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

By Rob McLaren
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.

Guests who attended the Courier Business Awards on Saturday night have been thanked for a “life-saving” donation.

A Special Recognition award was presented to the family of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

He is best known as a founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) which has responded to around 5,000 call outs in the last decade.

A collection for the charity on the night raised a total of £6,430.

Thank you to Tayside and Fife business community

This total, which will increase with the addition of Gift Aid, has been welcomed by Criona Knight, SCAA’s director of development and engagement, who attended the event.

She said the support shown by the business community had been greatly appreciated.

“SCAA relies entirely on public donations to keep us flying and ensuring we are there for those most in need,” she said.

“The funds donated by the business community at the Courier Business Awards will support our life-saving and life-improving operations, wherever and whenever we’re needed, all across Scotland.

Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage

“We are extremely grateful to businesses throughout Courier country who choose to support SCAA in a variety of ways and no one should be in any doubt that their support helps save lives.

“We can’t thank The Courier and those attending on Saturday enough for their generous support.”

Mike Bullough collects his son’s Special Recognition award at Courier Business Awards. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Bullough attended Glenalmond College and later graduated from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and served in the first Gulf War and in Northern Ireland and rising to the rank of captain.

He ran McEwens department store in Perth and was the founding chairman of the Perth City Development Board. In this role he led the campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth. In 2020 he was awarded an MBE.

The Courier tribute to John Bullough

The tribute at the Courier Business Awards was delivered by DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband.

The trophy was collected by John’s father Mike who said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have received a fitting tribute to his short life.

“He loved Scotland, and most of all Perthshire, where he went to school and did so much of his good work.

“To all of us, he was a loving son, a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and most of all, our hero and our boy.”

Mr Huband said it was right to honour Mr Bullough, adding that SCAA would not exist without his “vision and determination”.

He said: “John Bullough was one of Perth’s most prominent businessmen and most vigorous social wellbeing and charity champions.

John Bullough’s dad Mike and sister Tori collected the award from DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband and host Gaby Roslin. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“His unexpected loss at the age of just 54 earlier this year was a tragedy for his family, friends and colleagues.

“But it also left a huge hole in the very fabric of the Fair City and Scotland as a whole.

“In addition to his significant economic and entrepreneurial works, John served for more than a decade as a Special Constable in Perth and was the driving force behind the establishment of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

“His legacy is significant in many areas, but he was a literal lifesaver and The Courier was delighted to be able to honour his memory at the recent Courier Business Awards with our Special Recognition award and to raise much-needed funds for the air ambulance in his memory.”

More from Business

Global stocks were given a boost on Wednesday amid hopes that central banks in the US and UK could be about to hold interest rates steady (Aaron Chown/PA)
Global stocks rise ahead of US and UK interest rate decision
CGI impressions of what the Eden Project Dundee could look like.
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee expected to cost £130m and take two years to build
(PA)
More than 2,000 high-emitting firms urged to set science-based emissions targets
Campaigners opposed to the building of a new nuclear power plant near Sizewell in Suffolk are embroiled in the latest stage of a legal battle with the Government (Chris Radburn/PA)
Campaigners opposed to creation of Sizewell C begin latest legal fight
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
A generic stock photo of the back of a Space Grey Apple iPhone 6s.
Consumer champion’s claim against Apple given go-ahead by UK court
Governor Andrew Bailey voted to keep rates unchanged at the last meeting (Alistair Grant/PA)
Bank expected to keep rates unchanged amid recession fears
The board of steel giant Tata is meeting in India and had been expected to make an announcement about the future of the Port Talbot site in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Announcement on future of Port Talbot steelworks jobs delayed
The board of steel giant Tata is meeting in India and is expected to make an announcement about the future of the Port Talbot site in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Thousands of job losses expected to be confirmed at Port Talbot steelworks
Aston Martin initially had problems with the new DB12 (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)
Aston Martin downgrades production outlook after delays with new car

Conversation