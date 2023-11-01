Courier Business Awards 2023 raises ‘life-saving’ sum for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Guests who attended the Courier Business Awards on Saturday night have been thanked for a “life-saving” donation.

A Special Recognition award was presented to the family of the late Perthshire businessman John Bullough, who died earlier this year aged 54.

He is best known as a founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) which has responded to around 5,000 call outs in the last decade.

A collection for the charity on the night raised a total of £6,430.

Thank you to Tayside and Fife business community

This total, which will increase with the addition of Gift Aid, has been welcomed by Criona Knight, SCAA’s director of development and engagement, who attended the event.

She said the support shown by the business community had been greatly appreciated.

“SCAA relies entirely on public donations to keep us flying and ensuring we are there for those most in need,” she said.

“The funds donated by the business community at the Courier Business Awards will support our life-saving and life-improving operations, wherever and whenever we’re needed, all across Scotland.

Courier Business Awards 2023 coverage

“We are extremely grateful to businesses throughout Courier country who choose to support SCAA in a variety of ways and no one should be in any doubt that their support helps save lives.

“We can’t thank The Courier and those attending on Saturday enough for their generous support.”

Mr Bullough attended Glenalmond College and later graduated from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and served in the first Gulf War and in Northern Ireland and rising to the rank of captain.

He ran McEwens department store in Perth and was the founding chairman of the Perth City Development Board. In this role he led the campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth. In 2020 he was awarded an MBE.

The Courier tribute to John Bullough

The tribute at the Courier Business Awards was delivered by DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband.

The trophy was collected by John’s father Mike who said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have received a fitting tribute to his short life.

“He loved Scotland, and most of all Perthshire, where he went to school and did so much of his good work.

“To all of us, he was a loving son, a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle and most of all, our hero and our boy.”

Mr Huband said it was right to honour Mr Bullough, adding that SCAA would not exist without his “vision and determination”.

He said: “John Bullough was one of Perth’s most prominent businessmen and most vigorous social wellbeing and charity champions.

“His unexpected loss at the age of just 54 earlier this year was a tragedy for his family, friends and colleagues.

“But it also left a huge hole in the very fabric of the Fair City and Scotland as a whole.

“In addition to his significant economic and entrepreneurial works, John served for more than a decade as a Special Constable in Perth and was the driving force behind the establishment of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

“His legacy is significant in many areas, but he was a literal lifesaver and The Courier was delighted to be able to honour his memory at the recent Courier Business Awards with our Special Recognition award and to raise much-needed funds for the air ambulance in his memory.”