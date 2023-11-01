1,500 tonnes of rock armour needed to shore up area around 30-metre Angus sewer break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1,500 tonnes of rock armour needed to shore up area around 30-metre Angus sewer break

Contractors are working in storm conditions to repair the area around a 30-metre section of pipe near Carnoustie before the broken section can be properly replaced.

By Graham Brown
Contractors working on the coast near Carnoustie. Image: Scottish Water
Contractors working on the coast near Carnoustie. Image: Scottish Water

Contractors have moved in on a storm-hit section of the Angus coast where 30-metres of main sewer was washed away.

But Scottish Water say it will take 1,500 tonnes of rock armour and thousands of cubic metres of backfill material to reinstate the area.

Angus firm Geddes is battling storm conditions to complete the stabilisation works on the coast beside the Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links.

The impact of Storm Babet and a weekend spring tide combined to claim the 30-metre section of rising main sewer at the weekend.

The 1.2 metre diameter pipe carries waste water along the Angus coast to Hatton treatment works between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Double shifts in challenging conditions

Teams are scheduled to work double shifts, coinciding with tidal patterns, throughout the rest of the this week and over the weekend.

It is then hoped a repair to the sewer pipeline could begin early next week.

The company said flows through the pipeline were stopped following the damage so there is no continuing pollution at the site.

Storm tanks and screens are being used to settle and remove any debris from the waste water.

It is then discharged via outfalls to the Tay which are designed and licensed to operate in emergencies.

But concerns remain about the incident’s potential impact on the local marine environment.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are working closely with Veolia, Angus Council and our supply chain partners to enable the damaged section of pipeline to be repaired as soon as the continuing challenging conditions allow.

“Work is now in progress to backfill the eroded area above the beach and restore the coastal defences to a level which will allow the pipeline to be repaired.

“Once the repair is completed, work to restore the coastal defences to their full height and to backfill above the pipeline will continue.

“While repair efforts are underway, our team is also actively monitoring the 6mm screens and storm tanks that operate to mitigate impact of the situation on the environment, before flows are discharged to the Tay via licensed outfalls.”

“We would like to thank everyone who is supporting our response,” the company said.

Danger warning to public

“We anticipate continuing challenging weather and tidal conditions over the coming days, but have plans and resources in place to make progress in the periods when conditions allow this to happen safely.”

And a further warning has been issued for the public to stay away from the storm-hit zone.

“The land surrounding the eroded area of land remains unstable and this is expected to continue to be affected over the coming days by high tides and further adverse weather.

“A sheer drop has formed, with the edge continuing to be undermined by wave action during high tides. “

