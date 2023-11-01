1,500 tonnes of rock armour needed to shore up area around 30-metre Angus sewer break

Contractors have moved in on a storm-hit section of the Angus coast where 30-metres of main sewer was washed away.

But Scottish Water say it will take 1,500 tonnes of rock armour and thousands of cubic metres of backfill material to reinstate the area.

Angus firm Geddes is battling storm conditions to complete the stabilisation works on the coast beside the Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links.

The impact of Storm Babet and a weekend spring tide combined to claim the 30-metre section of rising main sewer at the weekend.

The 1.2 metre diameter pipe carries waste water along the Angus coast to Hatton treatment works between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Double shifts in challenging conditions

Teams are scheduled to work double shifts, coinciding with tidal patterns, throughout the rest of the this week and over the weekend.

It is then hoped a repair to the sewer pipeline could begin early next week.

The company said flows through the pipeline were stopped following the damage so there is no continuing pollution at the site.

Storm tanks and screens are being used to settle and remove any debris from the waste water.

It is then discharged via outfalls to the Tay which are designed and licensed to operate in emergencies.

But concerns remain about the incident’s potential impact on the local marine environment.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are working closely with Veolia, Angus Council and our supply chain partners to enable the damaged section of pipeline to be repaired as soon as the continuing challenging conditions allow.

“Work is now in progress to backfill the eroded area above the beach and restore the coastal defences to a level which will allow the pipeline to be repaired.

“Once the repair is completed, work to restore the coastal defences to their full height and to backfill above the pipeline will continue.

“While repair efforts are underway, our team is also actively monitoring the 6mm screens and storm tanks that operate to mitigate impact of the situation on the environment, before flows are discharged to the Tay via licensed outfalls.”

“We would like to thank everyone who is supporting our response,” the company said.

Danger warning to public

“We anticipate continuing challenging weather and tidal conditions over the coming days, but have plans and resources in place to make progress in the periods when conditions allow this to happen safely.”

And a further warning has been issued for the public to stay away from the storm-hit zone.

“The land surrounding the eroded area of land remains unstable and this is expected to continue to be affected over the coming days by high tides and further adverse weather.

“A sheer drop has formed, with the edge continuing to be undermined by wave action during high tides. “