Angus environmental campaigner’s ‘disaster’ fears after news Carnoustie sewer pipe repair could take ‘several weeks’

Repairs to a 30-metre section of main sewer spewing waste into the sea near Carnoustie could take weeks to complete.

The pipe running beside Carnoustie’s Buddon golf course was washed away in a weekend high tide.

Waste water is pouring into the sea while engineers try to make the area safe for repair teams to move in.

But the delay has been branded a “disaster” by a leading local environmental campaigner.

Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments said the delay is “completely unacceptable” and fears the damage the local coastline might suffer.

Public warned to stay away

The section of seafront was badly eroded during Storm Babet and its aftermath.

The area is being cordoned off and Scottish Water has warned the public away from the pollution zone.

They say the coastline around it remains unstable.

The 1200mm rising main sewer runs to the Hatton waste water plant between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Veolia operate the main for Scottish Water.

Engineers fear the area will take a further battering in the days ahead.

Further high tides are expected, and Angus is under a yellow weather warning for Storm Ciaran.

A sheer drop has formed around the collapsed area.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Our first focus is on re-establishing a safe and secure environment, including costal protection, so that the pipeline can be repaired, and the sewer network returned to normal operation as quickly as possible, while ensuring impact on the environment is minimised.

“Weather and tide conditions over the coming weeks are expected to continue to present significant challenges.

“We are working with local contractors to get all the resources that we need ready so that work can begin as soon as it can do so safely.”

But the spokesman warned: “Our early assessments and engagement with contractors indicate that it may be several weeks before remedial works are complete.”

Temporary repair call

Wendy, who led the formation of ACE through her work with East Haven Together said: “I think it absolutely beggars belief that we could have to endure this for several weeks.

“Everyone is extremely concerned about the sewage debris now escaping into the marine environment.

“I understand the challenges they may face, but to me it should be an absolute top priority that this is repaired as soon as possible.

“I would have thought there could be some temporary bridging work done to stop the waste leaking out into the sea.

“It’s a disaster for the area,” she added.

The affected area sits in a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Wendy added: “For me it also raises questions why a main sewer pipe was put there in the first place.

“It really is quite close to the shore and the rock armour which was put there to protect it has just been brushed aside by the sea.

“We have had our ATV out every day picking up massive amounts of marine debris from the coast after the storms.

“This is really concerning that we might be seeing waste going into the sea for weeks.”