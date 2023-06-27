How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?

Small Blue butterflies are among 37 priority species that need help in Scotland.

By Joanna Bremner
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
There is a renewed effort to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus, which is in serious decline.

Caitlin McLeod’s priority on the Angus coastline is the iconic Small Blue butterfly.

All around Scotland, conservation officers like Caitlin are working hard to protect declining species as part of the Species on the Edge programme.

The project is dedicated to 37 priority species on the country’s coastlines and islands that need urgent help.

She said: “We’re focusing on some of our rare and most threatened species.

“A lot of the species chosen for the Species on the Edge project were selected because they are not just rare, but because they are really struggling.

“Small Blues are one of the smallest butterfly species in the UK, and they are suffering from serious declines,” she said.

Small (but mighty) Blue butterfly well-loved in Angus

As well as protecting and monitoring the species, another priority is community outreach.

Luckily in Angus, there are plenty lovers of the Small Blue to give Caitlin a hand.

In Carnoustie, locals Wendy Murray and Anne Bancroft work tirelessly to grow the small blue’s food source – kidney vetch.

They are trying to link a food corridor right along the coast for the butterflies.

The butterflies are so tiny that they can only fly for about 20 metres, so having their favourite snack right along the coastline means they will be able to expand their habitat.

A Small Blue butterfly at Carnoustie, Angus.
The Small Blue butterfly spotted at Carnoustie beach. Image: Alan Richardson

Wendy said she has seen a “massive difference” in the Small Blue population since conservation work began in 2016.

“We’ve never had Small Blue [butterflies] here before, so it’s wonderful.”

She said it is “fantastic” to see the way things have improved in Carnoustie, but there is still more work to be done.

Wendy and Anne standing at the coast beside Carnoustie Gold Course in the sunshine. They have been working to protect the Small Blue butterflies in Angus since 2016.
Wendy Murray and Anne Bancroft work hard to protect Small Blue butterflies in Carnoustie. Image: Alan Richardson

“If we allow species like the Small Blue to become extinct, we would be in a very, very poor world.”

Butterflies and moths bring with them many environmental benefits, such as pollination and serving as a natural pest control.

Wendy said there will be more kidney vetch planting in September.

Lunan Bay another hub for Small Blue lovers

Lindsey Walker and her mum are also keen to protect the rare butterflies near their home in Lunan Bay.

“It’s something that we can do something about locally,” Lindsey said.

“Knowing that they are going into decline… If they disappeared, and we hadn’t done anything to help them, we would just be devastated.”

Lindsey, a woman with dark hair, stands near the coast at Carnoustie wearing black sunglasses. She has been working to protect the Small Blue butterflies in Angus for six years.
Lindsey Walker and her mum have been planting kidney vetch for the Small Blue butterflies in Lunan Bay, Angus. Image: Alan Richardson

“You do need have a bit of patience,” she said, “as it takes two years for the kidney vetch to grow from seed.”

But despite six years of planting the butterfly’s food source, they haven’t been able to spot the elusive beauties.

Until now.

When the pair ventured to Carnoustie to meet up with other Small Blue enthusiasts, Lindsey was delighted to finally spot the butterfly.

A small blue butterfly sitting on some kidney vetch in Carnoustie, Angus.
The Small Blue butterfly on a kidney vetch flower in Carnoustie. Image: Alan Richardson

What can you do to help the Small Blue butterflies in Angus?

  • Get in touch with East Haven Together or Species on the Edge to find out how – and where – to plant kidney vetch.
  • Stick to the paths along the coast so you don’t undermine the plant growth of plants and wildflowers, like kidney vetch, that serve as food for bugs.

