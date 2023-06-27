How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?

There is a renewed effort to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus, which is in serious decline.

Caitlin McLeod’s priority on the Angus coastline is the iconic Small Blue butterfly.

All around Scotland, conservation officers like Caitlin are working hard to protect declining species as part of the Species on the Edge programme.

The project is dedicated to 37 priority species on the country’s coastlines and islands that need urgent help.

She said: “We’re focusing on some of our rare and most threatened species.

“A lot of the species chosen for the Species on the Edge project were selected because they are not just rare, but because they are really struggling.

“Small Blues are one of the smallest butterfly species in the UK, and they are suffering from serious declines,” she said.

Small (but mighty) Blue butterfly well-loved in Angus

As well as protecting and monitoring the species, another priority is community outreach.

Luckily in Angus, there are plenty lovers of the Small Blue to give Caitlin a hand.

In Carnoustie, locals Wendy Murray and Anne Bancroft work tirelessly to grow the small blue’s food source – kidney vetch.

They are trying to link a food corridor right along the coast for the butterflies.

The butterflies are so tiny that they can only fly for about 20 metres, so having their favourite snack right along the coastline means they will be able to expand their habitat.

Wendy said she has seen a “massive difference” in the Small Blue population since conservation work began in 2016.

“We’ve never had Small Blue [butterflies] here before, so it’s wonderful.”

She said it is “fantastic” to see the way things have improved in Carnoustie, but there is still more work to be done.

“If we allow species like the Small Blue to become extinct, we would be in a very, very poor world.”

Butterflies and moths bring with them many environmental benefits, such as pollination and serving as a natural pest control.

Wendy said there will be more kidney vetch planting in September.

Lunan Bay another hub for Small Blue lovers

Lindsey Walker and her mum are also keen to protect the rare butterflies near their home in Lunan Bay.

“It’s something that we can do something about locally,” Lindsey said.

“Knowing that they are going into decline… If they disappeared, and we hadn’t done anything to help them, we would just be devastated.”

“You do need have a bit of patience,” she said, “as it takes two years for the kidney vetch to grow from seed.”

But despite six years of planting the butterfly’s food source, they haven’t been able to spot the elusive beauties.

Until now.

When the pair ventured to Carnoustie to meet up with other Small Blue enthusiasts, Lindsey was delighted to finally spot the butterfly.

What can you do to help the Small Blue butterflies in Angus?