Home Education Schools

Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE

Class pictures from 17 city primary schools.

Eastern Primary School P7B class.
By Cheryl Peebles

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week.

Can I buy the Last Class pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details.

When are they in the newspaper?

Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. There are more Dundee schools in today’s paper, Angus schools will be in Wednesday’s paper, Perth on Thursday and Fife schools on Friday and Saturday.

Dundee schools part one

St Joseph’s RC Primary School, P7.
SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School, P7A.
SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School, P7B.
Dens Road Primary School, P7.
Our Lady’s RC Primary School, P7.
St Clement’s RC Primary School, P7.
Tayview Primary School, P7W.
Tayview Primary School, P7C.
St Ninian’s RC Primary School, P7. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Camperdown Primary School, P7A.
Camperdown Primary School, P7B.
Rowantree Primary School, P7B.
Rowantree Primary School, P7A.
Longhaugh Primary School, P7B.
Longhaugh Primary School, P7A.
St Francis RC Primary School, P7A. Picture by Kim Cessford.
St Francis RC Primary School, P7B. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Kingspark School, P7.
Sidlaw View Primary School, P7.
St Fergus Primary School, P7.
Forthill Primary School, P7A.
Forthill Primary School, P7B.
Forthill Primary School, P7C.
Cragiebarns Primary School, P7A.
Cragiebarns Primary School, P7B.
Eastern Primary School, P7A.
Eastern Primary School, P7B.

