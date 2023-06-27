St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready for first team challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready for first team challenge

The 21-year-old has now got three loan spells under his belt.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi has been modelling St Johnstone’s new training gear for the club’s website.

And making sure he gets to wear the match kit on a regular basis is the young midfielder’s main goal for the new season.

Kucheriavyi has progressed his career with every loan – Brechin City, Kelty Hearts and then Scottish Cup semi-finalists, Falkirk.

All of those spells away from Perth have been with making the final big leap at McDiarmid Park in mind.

Now that there’s a new manager to impress, the 21-year-old is hoping to seize his pre-season opportunity and establish himself as a first team player at last.

“I will work as hard as I always do and we will see how it goes,” said Kucheriavyi.

“I have spoken to Steven MacLean a couple of times but I prefer to keep that private.

“I think it will be really enjoyable working with the new manager. I’m looking forward to getting started with him in charge.

“You could tell that one day he would become the number one, for sure. You could just tell when you saw him day by day.

“He wants the best from everyone and he always wants to be the best version of himself too. He works hard at everything he does.”

Max Kucheriavyi in action against Celtic.
Max Kucheriavyi in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

He added: “It is always about progress – being better as a player and as a team.

“It is exciting to get back, play football again and see everyone. I hope it will be an enjoyable season.

“It is the goal of every player to break into the team as soon as possible.

“It was hard in my first year but, in my second year, I felt I could compete for a place.

“Last season, I didn’t play anywhere near as much as I would’ve liked to, unfortunately.

“You always expect to play a little more after playing against the best team in the country (a game against Celtic was Kucheriavyi’s only Premiership start) and not looking out of place.

“But I respect any decision a manager makes.”

More strings to his bow

Kucheriavyi’s latest loan expanded his positional repertoire and gave him big-game, experience.

“It was nice to play a lot of games at Brechin,” said Kucheriavyi. “Then I went to Kelty and we managed to win the league. It is always good to win something.

“The full-time loan at Falkirk was also really enjoyable. It was just nice to play football.

“The Scottish Cup run was something I enjoyed the most.

“Getting to the semi-final with a team from League One does not happen every year.

“It was a really good experience to play at Hampden.

Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final.
Max Kucheriavyi played in a Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

“I played deeper in midfield and a position I had never played before. I was learning a lot.

“It was something new and it is always nice to find out new things about yourself.

“You play anywhere the manager says but I do enjoy playing higher up in the midfield.

“But it depends how the team plays because you can enjoy many different positions.”

Kucheriavyi is still eligible to play under-21 international football, which is another target for the season, having previously scored on his debut in a friendly against Israel.

“I had a couple of good performances but, unfortunately, I was not called up in March or this summer for the Euros,” he said.

“Maybe it was because I went on loan to a League One team, I don’t know.

“Hopefully if I play consistently I can get called up again because it is always a big honour to represent your country.

“It is a great feeling to play for the national team and I would love to experience it again.”

