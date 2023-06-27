Joe Shaughnessy: Maths graduate says decision to join Dundee was simple as 2+2=4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Joe Shaughnessy: Maths graduate says decision to join Dundee was simple as 2+2=4

New Dundee defender is relishing the chance to work once again with former Aberdeen No 2 Tony Docherty at Dens.

By Neil Robertson
New Dundee recruit Joe Shaughnessy can't wait to get started at Dens. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
New Dundee recruit Joe Shaughnessy can't wait to get started at Dens. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Joe Shaughnessy did not need his maths degree to work out that everything added up when he decided to join Dundee.

The defender – and Open University graduate – was offered a new deal by St Mirren to stay in Paisley at the end of last season but despite being club captain, he feared his game time would be limited.

The Irishman decided to leave the Buddies but was quickly snapped up by Dundee, with new Dens boss Tony Docherty selling him on the move.

Docherty, who had been Derek McInnes’s long-time assistant, is someone Shaughnessy knows well having worked with him before at Aberdeen.

And the centre-half jumped at the chance to be reunited with him in the City of Discovery.

Joe Shaughnessy played under Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Shaughnessy admitted: “Last season I didn’t really play as much as I wanted to and that was the main sticking point.

“I kind of felt like I could have stayed there and been comfortable but I might not have played as much as I would like to again.

“I would be another year older and nearly 32 so what do you do then?

“So I maybe took a risk leaving before I had anything agreed anywhere else.

“But then the manager rang me up on the day he got appointed and made it clear just how much he wanted me to come and join Dundee.

“He sold me on his plans for the year and for the club. From then, it was a pretty easy decision.

“There had been quite a few other inquiries and offers but it was the manager who sold it to me.”

Shaughnessy ‘motivated and excited’

Shaughnessy added: “When I spoke to him, I could hear the excitement in his voice about all his plans.

“I know Dundee is a big club anyway but it motivated and excited me to come and work with him again to try to build something really.

“The fact that he was walking away from someone he had worked with for a lot of years in Derek, he must see something in the club that feels it is the right opportunity.

“So that was a big positive for me as well.”

Docherty has made no secret of the fact that one of his reasons for signing Shaughnessy is that he sees him as a role model for the younger players at the club.

Joe Shaughnessy has been working hard in the early days of pre-season with Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The defender also admits that he could see himself handing out lessons on a more formal basis when he finally hangs up his boots and starts using the maths degree he secured through the Open University, combining studying with playing.

Shaughnessy said: “I finished my maths degree after six and a half years.

“It was good because every night I could go home and do my studying.

“I got left out of a lot of conversations in dressing-rooms with the lads playing their Playstations or whatever but that’s something I never did anyway.

“I would like to do something with the maths going forward, definitely when I am finished playing.

“What that will be, I am not quite sure but it is something I enjoy doing.

“I think I would be a good maths teacher so that’s something I might look into in the future.”

