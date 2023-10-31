Human takes control of computer-driven Fife bus service

A human is back in control of the autonomous AB1 bus service.

The CAVForth service was launched in May, promising ‘driverless’ travel between the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing to Edinburgh Park.

The buses actually switch between autonomous (driverless) and manual driving, with a captain and safety driver both trained to take over when required.

But operator Stagecoach has now announced that the vehicle is currently being controlled solely by a human.

The company posted on social media on Tuesday: “Due to some ongoing development work, our autonomous service, AB1, is currently being driven by a human driver.

“We hope to return to being computer-driven soon!”

Fife driverless bus already had humans behind the wheel

Stagecoach boasts that CAVForth is the first registered bus service in the UK to use full-sized autonomous buses and “one of the most advanced trials of this technology in the world.”

The bus drives autonomously – with a computer – across the Forth Road Bridge.

The system is also in control from the M90 and M8 to the A720 in Edinburgh.

The driver has to take over when the bus is heading to and around the Ferrytoll Park and Ride, and at the Edinburgh Park transport exchange.

The vehicle is guided by a central processing unit that recognises sensors from laser, cameras and radar.

Data also comes in from traffic signals and Transport Scotland via cellular connection.

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.