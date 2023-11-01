20-year-old charged after man ‘exposed himself’ in Auchterarder park

A 20-year-old has been charged after a man ‘exposed himself’ in an Auchterarder Park.

Police were alerted to an incident at Dunlop Park on Monday, October 23, at around 2pm.

Officers were later seen investigating CCTV cameras from shops on the nearby High Street.

The man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a man exposing himself in Dunlop Park, Auchterarder around 2pm on Monday, October 23.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.”