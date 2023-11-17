5 tasty treats on offer at Broughty Ferry’s limited edition Newport Bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 tasty treats on offer at Broughty Ferry’s limited edition Newport Bakery

We asked Jamie and Kelly Scott, owners of The Newport Bakery, to give us a rundown of their Christmas themed bakes.

Jamie Scott with treats from the Newport Bakery
Jamie Scott has brought tasty Newport Bakery treats to Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson
By Maria Gran

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly have opened a festive limited edition Newport Bakery in Broughty Ferry.

This is the Scott’s fifth artisan bakery, with branches in Arbroath, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay and St Andrews.

The Broughty Ferry bakery will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until Christmas Eve.

It sits in a prime Brook Street location inside digital marketing, brand consultants and web design agency ALTAR Group’s Brook Street offices – directly opposite Marks & Spencer.

The Newport Bakery Christmas menu

The Broughty Ferry Newport Bakery debuted the new Christmas menu, including a pastry available exclusively at this branch over the weekend.

The Scotts said: “We began prepping for the Christmas menu at the end of the summer and took in all the ideas from our talented staff.

“We then had a fun tasting day before finalising the menu.

“The team is so creative that our list could be endless, but we want to serve our customers the foods they want to see, sell-out and meet our zero waste targets.”

Here are five of Kelly and Jamie’s favourite Christmas menu treats and how they make them.

Pistachio croissant

A croissant filled with pistachio custard, dipped in white chocolate and carefully finished with crushed pistachios. The Broughty Ferry branch will be the first to stock the pistachio croissant on Friday before it is rolled out to the bakeries on Monday.

A pistachio topped croissant from The Newport Bakery Christmas menu
The Newport Bakery’s pistachio croissant is coming back for Christmas. Image: Ginger PR

The prep starts with carefully hand-laminating the dough before it is cut to size. It’s then filled with a pistachio paste and rolled for its first proof. Then it goes into the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, it has a further proof and is egg washed and baked. Once baked, the croissants are left to cool before being dipped in white chocolate and finished with a delicious pistachio crumb.

This is one of The Newport Bakery’s most popular items. It hasn’t been on the menu for a year, as pistachios are always very expensive. Because Christmas is a special time, Jamie and Kelly want to bring it out again this year.

Mincemeat & brandy cruffin

A croissant pastry shaped in a muffin tin, filled with homemade mincemeat and brandy custard, and topped off with sugared shortbread disc.

A shortbread and brandy custard topped mincemeat cruffin
The mincemeat filled cruffin, topped with brandy custard. Image: Alan Richardson

This is made by rolling the cruffin in a muffin tin and placing in the fridge overnight. It’s proofed before it bakes, then left to completely cool. Mincemeat is then inserted into the cruffin before topping off with homemade custard.

The Newport Bakery’s homemade mincemeat is prepared from local fruits, and it takes months for the juices to soak in and create the perfect taste sensation.

The cruffins are always hugely popular with customers, and the Scotts change the flavours seasonally. This will be the first time they have paired the cruffins with mincemeat and brandy custard.

Speculoos gingerbread man

An iconic gingerbread man filled with speculoos white chocolate ganache.

Three gingerbread men from The Newport Bakery Christmas menu
A Newport Bakery twist on the classic gingerbread man. Image: Ginger PR

This is a traditional spiced biscuit with a twist. It starts as an empire biscuit filled with speculoos – widely known as Biscoff – and a white chocolate ganache in the middle. This is carefully topped with icing sugar.

It’s a new item on the menu. The bakery has done gingerbread men before, but this is a new flavour for Christmas.

“Everyone loves a gingerbread man, and when you add in an empire biscuit and double-stuff it, then it becomes a winner,” said Kelly and Jamie.

Pigs in blankets sausage roll

Homemade puff pastry filled with a pork mince and diced bacon sausage mix, topped with dried sage.

A pigs in blankets sausage roll
The new pigs in blankets sausage roll. Image: Alan Richardson

Creating the perfect puff pastry is a skill that has taken the Newport Bakery team several years to hone to perfection. They use it as the base for many of their items and it’s an everyday task for talented staff.

Once rolled, the pastry is cut to size, egg-washed, filled with meat from Henderson’s butchers in Glenrothes and baked to perfection.

This is a new flavour profile based on feedback from customers asking for a pork sausage. Haggis and apple has been popular in the past.

Beef bourguignon pie

Hot water pastry, braised beef, silverskin onions and carrots cooked in a red wine sauce. Topped with smoked Maldon salt and cracked black pepper.

The Beef bourguignon pie from The Newport Bakery Christmas menu
A warming beef bourguignon pie for a cold winters’ day. Image: Ginger PR

First, the hot water pastry is rolled and moulded into pie tins. The braised beef is a slow-cooked stew that fills the pastry, it is topped, egg-washed and placed straight in the oven for baking.

This is a hearty, indulgent, full-flavour pie that gets the very best out of the high-quality Henderson’s meat. Perfect for a cold winters’ day!

More from Food & Drink

Three judges testing hot savouries
Sweats, stray hairs and raw pastry: Inside Dunfermline's World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
A staff member of Black Rooster Peri Peri standing across from Discovery Point in Dundee.
Black Rooster restaurant chain owned by football boss eyes Dundee move
Joanna and Maria holding a smoothie and wrap from Vegana
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee cafe Vegana?
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 5 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
The Ardler Tavern.
Restaurant review: The Ardler Tavern was welcoming during storm
Post Thumbnail
Entries now open for The Courier Food and Drink Awards
Carol and Rebecca holding the pink drink inside Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy.
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Kirkcaldy
The former Tonic site in Dundee is being transformed into Black Mamba. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Tapas bar Black Mamba set to open at former Dundee Tonic site
Five Guys could be set to open in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson
Burger chain Five Guys eyes first Fife restaurant
Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid to offer 'something for everyone'

Conversation