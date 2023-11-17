5 tasty treats on offer at Broughty Ferry’s limited edition Newport Bakery

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly have opened a festive limited edition Newport Bakery in Broughty Ferry.

This is the Scott’s fifth artisan bakery, with branches in Arbroath, Dundee, Newport-on-Tay and St Andrews.

The Broughty Ferry bakery will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until Christmas Eve.

It sits in a prime Brook Street location inside digital marketing, brand consultants and web design agency ALTAR Group’s Brook Street offices – directly opposite Marks & Spencer.

The Newport Bakery Christmas menu

The Broughty Ferry Newport Bakery debuted the new Christmas menu, including a pastry available exclusively at this branch over the weekend.

The Scotts said: “We began prepping for the Christmas menu at the end of the summer and took in all the ideas from our talented staff.

“We then had a fun tasting day before finalising the menu.

“The team is so creative that our list could be endless, but we want to serve our customers the foods they want to see, sell-out and meet our zero waste targets.”

Here are five of Kelly and Jamie’s favourite Christmas menu treats and how they make them.

Pistachio croissant

A croissant filled with pistachio custard, dipped in white chocolate and carefully finished with crushed pistachios. The Broughty Ferry branch will be the first to stock the pistachio croissant on Friday before it is rolled out to the bakeries on Monday.

The prep starts with carefully hand-laminating the dough before it is cut to size. It’s then filled with a pistachio paste and rolled for its first proof. Then it goes into the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, it has a further proof and is egg washed and baked. Once baked, the croissants are left to cool before being dipped in white chocolate and finished with a delicious pistachio crumb.

This is one of The Newport Bakery’s most popular items. It hasn’t been on the menu for a year, as pistachios are always very expensive. Because Christmas is a special time, Jamie and Kelly want to bring it out again this year.

Mincemeat & brandy cruffin

A croissant pastry shaped in a muffin tin, filled with homemade mincemeat and brandy custard, and topped off with sugared shortbread disc.

This is made by rolling the cruffin in a muffin tin and placing in the fridge overnight. It’s proofed before it bakes, then left to completely cool. Mincemeat is then inserted into the cruffin before topping off with homemade custard.

The Newport Bakery’s homemade mincemeat is prepared from local fruits, and it takes months for the juices to soak in and create the perfect taste sensation.

The cruffins are always hugely popular with customers, and the Scotts change the flavours seasonally. This will be the first time they have paired the cruffins with mincemeat and brandy custard.

Speculoos gingerbread man

An iconic gingerbread man filled with speculoos white chocolate ganache.

This is a traditional spiced biscuit with a twist. It starts as an empire biscuit filled with speculoos – widely known as Biscoff – and a white chocolate ganache in the middle. This is carefully topped with icing sugar.

It’s a new item on the menu. The bakery has done gingerbread men before, but this is a new flavour for Christmas.

“Everyone loves a gingerbread man, and when you add in an empire biscuit and double-stuff it, then it becomes a winner,” said Kelly and Jamie.

Pigs in blankets sausage roll

Homemade puff pastry filled with a pork mince and diced bacon sausage mix, topped with dried sage.

Creating the perfect puff pastry is a skill that has taken the Newport Bakery team several years to hone to perfection. They use it as the base for many of their items and it’s an everyday task for talented staff.

Once rolled, the pastry is cut to size, egg-washed, filled with meat from Henderson’s butchers in Glenrothes and baked to perfection.

This is a new flavour profile based on feedback from customers asking for a pork sausage. Haggis and apple has been popular in the past.

Beef bourguignon pie

Hot water pastry, braised beef, silverskin onions and carrots cooked in a red wine sauce. Topped with smoked Maldon salt and cracked black pepper.

First, the hot water pastry is rolled and moulded into pie tins. The braised beef is a slow-cooked stew that fills the pastry, it is topped, egg-washed and placed straight in the oven for baking.

This is a hearty, indulgent, full-flavour pie that gets the very best out of the high-quality Henderson’s meat. Perfect for a cold winters’ day!