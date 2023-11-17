Broughty Ferry DJ ‘gutted’ as car stolen near home

A Broughty Ferry DJ was left scrambling to fulfil a weekend gig after his car was stolen near his home.

Paul McLuckie’s white Ford Fiesta Titanium X was taken between Tuesday night and Thursday morning on Long Lane.

The 52-year-old, who lives on neighbouring Lawrence Street, says he is “gutted”.

Paul contacted police and shared an appeal on social media in the hope of tracing the car.

He said: “I’d parked the car up on Tuesday evening but hadn’t used it at all on Wednesday.

“When I came out on Thursday I noticed it was gone. I started doubting myself – ‘Did I drive it yesterday?’

“I’m gutted it’s been taken. It was a 2016 model, it was a nice wee car.

“I’m speaking to the police on Sunday.”

‘Headache’ for Broughty Ferry DJ after car stolen

After sharing the appeal online. Paul says he was told another Fiesta had reportedly been stolen in Broughty Ferry in recent weeks.

He added: “People alluded to another Fiesta being taken in the Ferry.

“Due to the model being discontinued by Ford, there has been a national spike in them getting stolen.

“Others were telling me gangs steal the cars and park them elsewhere before taking them away a week later.

“The headache I’ve got now is going through the insurance and my no-claims discount has been wiped.

“I’m DJing in Edinburgh this weekend but thankfully I’ve managed to get other transport sorted.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, November 16, 2023 officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the Long Lane area of Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”