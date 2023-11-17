Broughty Ferry DJ ‘gutted’ as car stolen near home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry DJ ‘gutted’ as car stolen near home

The Ford Fiesta was taken from Long Lane sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

By James Simpson
DJ Paul McLuckie's car was stolen near his Broughty Ferry Home. Image: Revolution
A Broughty Ferry DJ was left scrambling to fulfil a weekend gig after his car was stolen near his home.

Paul McLuckie’s white Ford Fiesta Titanium X was taken between Tuesday night and Thursday morning on Long Lane.

The 52-year-old, who lives on neighbouring Lawrence Street, says he is “gutted”.

Paul contacted police and shared an appeal on social media in the hope of tracing the car.

He said: “I’d parked the car up on Tuesday evening but hadn’t used it at all on Wednesday.

“When I came out on Thursday I noticed it was gone. I started doubting myself – ‘Did I drive it yesterday?’

“I’m gutted it’s been taken. It was a 2016 model, it was a nice wee car.

“I’m speaking to the police on Sunday.”

‘Headache’ for Broughty Ferry DJ after car stolen

After sharing the appeal online. Paul says he was told another Fiesta had reportedly been stolen in Broughty Ferry in recent weeks.

He added: “People alluded to another Fiesta being taken in the Ferry.

“Due to the model being discontinued by Ford, there has been a national spike in them getting stolen.

“Others were telling me gangs steal the cars and park them elsewhere before taking them away a week later.

“The headache I’ve got now is going through the insurance and my no-claims discount has been wiped.

“I’m DJing in Edinburgh this weekend but thankfully I’ve managed to get other transport sorted.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, November 16, 2023 officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the Long Lane area of Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation