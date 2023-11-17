Third ‘drugs’ charge after death of 16-year-old in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Third ‘drugs’ charge after death of 16-year-old in Fife

Jake Jones died after attending a party in Ballingry in October.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ballingry teenager, Jake Jones, 16.
Jake Jones died in October. Image: Francesca Louise

A 21-year-old man has become the third person to be charged with a drugs offence after the death of a boy in Fife.

Jake Jones, 16, also known as Jay, fell on last month after attending a party at a house on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several other teenagers also required hospital treatment but were later released.

Man, 21, latest to face charge over Jake Jones’ death in Fife

In the days after the death, a 14-year-old boy was charged and released pending further inquiries in connection with the incident.

Police then confirmed this week that a woman, 23, had also been charged in connection with the investigation.

The force now says a third person has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: “Around 11.55am on Sunday October 29, we were made aware of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

Police at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following death of 16-year-old male on Sunday
Police on Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following the teenager’s death. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but died a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences, two males aged 14 and 21 and a 23-year-old woman.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

