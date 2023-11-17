Third ‘drugs’ charge after death of 16-year-old in Fife

A 21-year-old man has become the third person to be charged with a drugs offence after the death of a boy in Fife.

Jake Jones, 16, also known as Jay, fell on last month after attending a party at a house on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Several other teenagers also required hospital treatment but were later released.

In the days after the death, a 14-year-old boy was charged and released pending further inquiries in connection with the incident.

Police then confirmed this week that a woman, 23, had also been charged in connection with the investigation.

The force now says a third person has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Friday: “Around 11.55am on Sunday October 29, we were made aware of a 16-year-old male youth having taken unwell on Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment but died a short time later.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences, two males aged 14 and 21 and a 23-year-old woman.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”