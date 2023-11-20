Arbroath let down ‘gaffer, coaching staff, fans and board of directors’ with TNS capitulation, admits stand-in skipper

Stand-in Arbroath captain Colin Hamilton believes they owe the fans after their capitulation against The New Saints (TNS).

Arbroath took an early lead against the Welsh league side on Saturday, but a tactical tweak by TNS boss Craig Harrison saw them become more potent in the final third.

By full-time, Arbroath had coughed up four goals as they crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

At full-time, Hamilton, who only recently returned from injury, raged: “We let the gaffer, coaching staff and the fans down. We also let the board of directors down as they spent a lot of money getting us here.

“We’re gutted for the supporters first and foremost as players.

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 It ends in defeat at Parkhall Stadium with Arbroath exiting The SPFL Trust Cup in the Quarter-Finals. (4-1)#ArbroathFCLive #MonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/Ot3Vj3JLoY — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) November 18, 2023

“They’ve spent their hard-earned money to come down here and gave up their Friday and Saturday.

“It’s not been good enough for them. It’s up to us to go and win them back and get back to where we were five weeks ago when they were praising us.

“It’s been a complete transformation in the last five weeks but I’m 100% sure that the gaffer and Pink can turn it around.

“The manager has faith in us as players. Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little being out isn’t an excuse – players are playing out of position but we’ve not turned up. It’s important as players that we’re doing our jobs.

“We’ll take responsibility as players for what happened.

“The manager sets us up well all week, we know what we’re doing and we need to make the change. He gives us great information and we need to stick to it like we were five or six weeks ago.

“We need to be together and fight together. We were fighting individually – we lost two crucial goals before half-time.

“TNS stuck to their game plan and their tails went up from it.”