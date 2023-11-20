Arbroath let down ‘gaffer, coaching staff, fans and board of directors’ with TNS capitulation, admits stand-in skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath let down ‘gaffer, coaching staff, fans and board of directors’ with TNS capitulation, admits stand-in skipper

Colin Hamilton held up his hands on behalf of his Lichties team-mates after their SPFL Trust Trophy hammering.

By David Reid
Arbroath's Colin Hamilton.
Image: SNS

Stand-in Arbroath captain Colin Hamilton believes they owe the fans after their capitulation against The New Saints (TNS).

Arbroath took an early lead against the Welsh league side on Saturday, but a tactical tweak by TNS boss Craig Harrison saw them become more potent in the final third.

By full-time, Arbroath had coughed up four goals as they crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

At full-time, Hamilton, who only recently returned from injury, raged: “We let the gaffer, coaching staff and the fans down. We also let the board of directors down as they spent a lot of money getting us here.

“We’re gutted for the supporters first and foremost as players.

“They’ve spent their hard-earned money to come down here and gave up their Friday and Saturday.

“It’s not been good enough for them. It’s up to us to go and win them back and get back to where we were five weeks ago when they were praising us.

“It’s been a complete transformation in the last five weeks but I’m 100% sure that the gaffer and Pink can turn it around.

The manager has faith in us as players. Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little being out isn’t an excuse – players are playing out of position but we’ve not turned up. It’s important as players that we’re doing our jobs.

Arbroath No 2 Ian (left) and manager Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton.
Image: SNS

“We’ll take responsibility as players for what happened.

“The manager sets us up well all week, we know what we’re doing and we need to make the change. He gives us great information and we need to stick to it like we were five or six weeks ago.

“We need to be together and fight together. We were fighting individually – we lost two crucial goals before half-time.

“TNS stuck to their game plan and their tails went up from it.”

Conversation