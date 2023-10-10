Jermaine Hylton named Championship player of the month following Arbroath hot-streak

Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton has been named Championship player of the month for September.

The former Motherwell and Ross County man notched four goals in four league games as the Lichties surged up the standings.

They also beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Hylton was pivotal as Dick Campbell’s side pieced together four successive victories in all competitions, including stunning 3-0 and 4-0 triumphs over Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians, respectively.

cinch Scottish Championship September Player of the Month @Hylton_24 Congratulations to our winger Jermaine Hylton who has been named cinch Scottish Championship Player of the Month for September! 4 goals in 3 games and helping the Lichties to 4 consecutive Championship wins! pic.twitter.com/86Rs6jIx0m — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 10, 2023

The impressive winning streak ended with a 3-2 home reverse against Inverness, nevertheless Hylton’s form has been recognised.

The ex-Birmingham City youngster is flying following an 18-month hiatus from football to focus on fatherhood.

Arbroath, now in fourth spot in the Championship, travel to Queen of the South on SPFL Trust Trophy duty this weekend.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was named manager of the month for the Championship.