Jermaine Hylton named Championship player of the month following Arbroath hot-streak

The Lichties forward notched four goals in five games in September.

By Alan Temple
Jermaine Hylton celebrates his opener at Partick Thistle
Jermaine Hylton, right, celebrates his opener at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton has been named Championship player of the month for September.

The former Motherwell and Ross County man notched four goals in four league games as the Lichties surged up the standings.

They also beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Hylton was pivotal as Dick Campbell’s side pieced together four successive victories in all competitions, including stunning 3-0 and 4-0 triumphs over Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians, respectively.

The impressive winning streak ended with a 3-2 home reverse against Inverness, nevertheless Hylton’s form has been recognised.

The ex-Birmingham City youngster is flying following an 18-month hiatus from football to focus on fatherhood. 

Arbroath, now in fourth spot in the Championship, travel to Queen of the South on SPFL Trust Trophy duty this weekend.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was named manager of the month for the Championship.

