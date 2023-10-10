Dundee thug bit part of rival’s ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thug bit part of rival’s ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub

Reece Fraser's permanently disfigured victim is the former partner of his boyfriend.

By Ross Gardiner
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

A Dundee thug has admitted biting part of a man’s ear off in an eyewatering nightclub assault.

Unemployed Reece Fraser admitted the vicious attack on Michael Johnston – his partner’s previous boyfriend – at the Pout nightspot on St Andrew’s Street.

Fraser, of Summerfield Court, punched him, seized him by the body and struggled with him inside the club.

The pair fell to the floor at which point Fraser bit off part of Mr Johnston’s earlobe.

He will be sentenced next month.

Pout nightclub at St Andrews Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Gruesome attack

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The locus is the Pout bar and nightclub.

“The complainer and the accused are known to each other.”

Ms Mannion explained that Mr Johnston and an acquaintance arrived at the club shortly before midnight.

Fraser approached and began to speak with the acquaintance, ignoring Mr Johnston.

The pair left to go to the smoking area but Fraser followed them.

Fraser later bumped into Mr Johnston as he was coming out of the toilets.

He asked: “What’s your f***ing problem?”

Mr Johnston replied: “I don’t have a f***ing problem.”

Ms Mannion explained that Fraser took a hold of his victim and in their struggle, he bit part of Mr Johnston’s right earlobe off.

Police saw Mr Johnston leaving the nightclub and photographed his wound.

He was taken to A&E and referred to a plastic surgeon to have the injury repaired, however this wasn’t entirely possible.

Reece Fraser appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Admission

Fraser pled guilty to assaulting Mr Johnston in Pout Nightclub on August 14 in 2021.

The attack left Mr Johnston “severely injured” and permanently disfigured.

The court heard Fraser’s only previous conviction was in 2021 when he drove without a valid licence.

At a previous hearing, solicitor Mike Short said: “There’s no lasting pain, there’s no difficulty to hear.

“He will have to live with the loss of the bottom of his ear.

Mr Short added: “This is an unusual case.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 7.

He said: “I’ll need reports.”

Fraser’s bail was continued.

