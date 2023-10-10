Dundee thug bit part of rival’s ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub

A Dundee thug has admitted biting part of a man’s ear off in an eyewatering nightclub assault.

Unemployed Reece Fraser admitted the vicious attack on Michael Johnston – his partner’s previous boyfriend – at the Pout nightspot on St Andrew’s Street.

Fraser, of Summerfield Court, punched him, seized him by the body and struggled with him inside the club.

The pair fell to the floor at which point Fraser bit off part of Mr Johnston’s earlobe.

He will be sentenced next month.

Gruesome attack

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The locus is the Pout bar and nightclub.

“The complainer and the accused are known to each other.”

Ms Mannion explained that Mr Johnston and an acquaintance arrived at the club shortly before midnight.

Fraser approached and began to speak with the acquaintance, ignoring Mr Johnston.

The pair left to go to the smoking area but Fraser followed them.

Fraser later bumped into Mr Johnston as he was coming out of the toilets.

He asked: “What’s your f***ing problem?”

Mr Johnston replied: “I don’t have a f***ing problem.”

Ms Mannion explained that Fraser took a hold of his victim and in their struggle, he bit part of Mr Johnston’s right earlobe off.

Police saw Mr Johnston leaving the nightclub and photographed his wound.

He was taken to A&E and referred to a plastic surgeon to have the injury repaired, however this wasn’t entirely possible.

Admission

Fraser pled guilty to assaulting Mr Johnston in Pout Nightclub on August 14 in 2021.

The attack left Mr Johnston “severely injured” and permanently disfigured.

The court heard Fraser’s only previous conviction was in 2021 when he drove without a valid licence.

At a previous hearing, solicitor Mike Short said: “There’s no lasting pain, there’s no difficulty to hear.

“He will have to live with the loss of the bottom of his ear.

Mr Short added: “This is an unusual case.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 7.

He said: “I’ll need reports.”

Fraser’s bail was continued.

