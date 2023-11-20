Rosyth joiner with NINE police assault convictions given last chance to stay out of trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth joiner with NINE police assault convictions given last chance to stay out of trouble

Brandon McLachlan was given six months to be of good behaviour after his lawyer told court he is turning his life around.

By Jamie McKenzie
A young Rosyth man with eight previous convictions for assaulting police officers has been given a chance to stay out of prison, despite punching a female constable in the face.

Brandon McLachlan, 20, previously pled guilty to assaulting the officer in Kirkgate, Dunfermline, on May 5 this year.

He appeared at the city’s sheriff court for sentencing and was told by a sheriff to return in six months after a period of monitoring.

Drunken punch

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police were asked to attend Kirkgate at around 10.20pm due to an ongoing disturbance and arrived to see McLachlan with blood on his face.

Officers tried to speak with him but he responded in a hostile manner.

The fiscal depute said McLachlan punched the constable to the left side of her face.

Further assistance was requested and McLachlan, of Park Road West, Rosyth, was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station and charged.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said McLachlan, a joiner, had been drinking excessively that night and surrounding himself with peers who were not looking out for his best interests.

Ms Martin said McLachlan does not recall much due to his intoxication.

She said he takes full responsibility, is embarrassed for his conduct and remorseful for the complainer.

The lawyer said McLachlan is a young man “trying to turn his life around” and is addressing alcohol issues by moving away from the Fife area and is spending more time with family.

The lawyer invited the sheriff to defer sentence for six months for her client to be of good behaviour to show he is changing his life and addressing his offending.

Rosyth joiner given prison warning after ninth police assault

Sheriff Craig McSherry told McLachlan he would grant the lawyer’s request to “monitor your progress” and will call for a further report at that time.

The sheriff added: “I do note you have eight previous convictions for assaulting police officers.

“If you ever come before me again pleading guilty or being found guilty to a similar offence, I will have no hesitation in imposing a lengthy custodial sentence”.

A progress review date was fixed for May 15 next year.

