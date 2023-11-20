Rosyth joiner with NINE police assault convictions given last chance to stay out of trouble

A young Rosyth man with eight previous convictions for assaulting police officers has been given a chance to stay out of prison, despite punching a female constable in the face.

Brandon McLachlan, 20, previously pled guilty to assaulting the officer in Kirkgate, Dunfermline, on May 5 this year.

He appeared at the city’s sheriff court for sentencing and was told by a sheriff to return in six months after a period of monitoring.

Drunken punch

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court police were asked to attend Kirkgate at around 10.20pm due to an ongoing disturbance and arrived to see McLachlan with blood on his face.

Officers tried to speak with him but he responded in a hostile manner.

The fiscal depute said McLachlan punched the constable to the left side of her face.

Further assistance was requested and McLachlan, of Park Road West, Rosyth, was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station and charged.

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said McLachlan, a joiner, had been drinking excessively that night and surrounding himself with peers who were not looking out for his best interests.

Ms Martin said McLachlan does not recall much due to his intoxication.

She said he takes full responsibility, is embarrassed for his conduct and remorseful for the complainer.

The lawyer said McLachlan is a young man “trying to turn his life around” and is addressing alcohol issues by moving away from the Fife area and is spending more time with family.

The lawyer invited the sheriff to defer sentence for six months for her client to be of good behaviour to show he is changing his life and addressing his offending.

Rosyth joiner given prison warning after ninth police assault

Sheriff Craig McSherry told McLachlan he would grant the lawyer’s request to “monitor your progress” and will call for a further report at that time.

The sheriff added: “I do note you have eight previous convictions for assaulting police officers.

“If you ever come before me again pleading guilty or being found guilty to a similar offence, I will have no hesitation in imposing a lengthy custodial sentence”.

A progress review date was fixed for May 15 next year.

