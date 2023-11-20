Lifeboats join search for person in Firth of Forth

A search is under way for a person in the Firth of Forth.

Lifeboats from Kinghorn and South Queensferry were launched shortly after 6am on Monday after the alarm was raised.

It has not been confirmed where the person entered the water.

The search has been focusing on an area close to the Forth bridges.

The coastguard said a search had been launched but was unable to confirm any more details.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow