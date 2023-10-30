Colin Hamilton opens up on 7-month injury hell as Arbroath stalwart dubbed ‘best left-back in Championship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Hamilton opens up on 7-month injury hell as Arbroath stalwart dubbed ‘best left-back in Championship’

Hamilton made his first appearance since March last Friday night.

Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton
Colin Hamilton was the sole silver lining for Arbroath on Friday night. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Arbroath stalwart Colin Hamilton has opened up on the mental and physical toll taken by seven months on the sidelines.

Hamilton, 31, entered the fray as an early substitute in Friday night’s 6-0 hammering at the hands of Dundee United, replacing Aaron Steele following a nightmare outing for the young right-back.

It was Hamilton’s first appearance since the hamstring tore off his bone during a Championship match against Ayr United in March.

Speaking to Courier Sport in September, he said the injury felt akin to “being shot or hit by a sledgehammer”.

And the rehabilitation — from the initial weeks of being sedentary, to the operation and subsequent juggling of a full-time job with battling back to fitness — has been a testing one for a player experiencing his first ever serious injury.

So, while the result at Tannadice was a chastening one, Hamilton can afford to retain perspective.

Arbroath's Colin Hamilton attempts to shackle Declan Glass of Dundee United
Colin Hamilton attempts to shackle Declan Glass on Friday night. Image: SNS

“It’s been a long seven months,” Hamilton told Courier Sport. “It has been tough watching from the sidelines.

“I’ve just tried to take as much in from the stand as possible; to learn and put it back onto the park. I’ve still got a long way to go. That was my first 60 minutes in seven months.

“Coming back from injury and trying to get back to the level we saw on Friday night — while holding down a full-time job — is difficult, but that’s what we all sign up for!”

“From the start, you are panicking”

He added: “I’ve never had a long-term injury, so that was a shock to the system. It’s definitely a mental challenge, too. From the start, you are panicking; wondering how you are supposed to deal with something like that.

A stricken Colin Hamilton, of Arbroath, is stretchered off against Ayr United in March
A stricken Hamilton is stretchered off against Ayr United in March. Image: SNS

“I was sitting in the house laughing to myself — because if I didn’t laugh, then I’d cry.

“It affects your home-life as well, because you are sitting on a couch for four weeks doing nothing because you can’t move! So it’s been a long road, but I’m back now and I’m looking forward and I’m looking positive.”

Best left-back in the Championship?

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is certainly thrilled that Hamilton is back in contention, lauding: “Hammy is the best left-back in this league, in my opinion. He’s proven that over the years and I’m absolutely delighted to get him back in.”

Tony Watt slams home from the edge of the box for Dundee United
Hamilton, No.3, looks on as Watt slams home United’s fourth goal. Image: SNS

That positivity will be needed as the Lichties seek to bounce back from a comprehensive reverse at Tannadice. Campbell’s side have now shipped 10 goals in two fixtures against the Tangerines.

“We need to put Friday down as an off-night,” continued Hamilton. “We didn’t get to the level we should have and it’s another lesson for us; one we’ve just got to take on the chin.

“I’m sure United will take a few goals off a lot of teams this season.”

Conversation