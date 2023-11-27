Glenrothes care service criticised for ‘potentially unsafe’ staff checks and recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes care service criticised for ‘potentially unsafe’ staff checks and recruitment

Some workers at CarePlus were not registered with the industry watchdog.

By Neil Henderson
health social care funding cut
The Glenrothes care at home service has been criticised. Image: Shutterstock

A care service in Glenrothes has been criticised for not conducting the necessary staff checks to confirm they were fit for the job.

The Care Inspectorate found that CarePlus (Scotland) Ltd did not carry out robust background checks on workers that it was recruiting for its home care service.

Inspectors found that, although references were generally sought, they were not always from previous employers and were gained verbally, with little evidence of their authenticity.

In addition, paperwork was “at times incomplete”, which pointed to a poor selection process.

Other workers were not registered properly with the industry watchdog.

As a result, the Care Inspectorate deemed the firm’s staff team to be “weak”.

‘Potentially unsafe situation’ of unregistered staff working for Glenrothes care service

A report said: “At the time of the inspection (in late October), the manager had not been able to provide all the documentation requested to demonstrate robust quality assurance.

“Aspects of staff recruitment and registration were not being adequately monitored.

“This had led to a potentially unsafe situation of unregistered staff working for the service.”

Other areas of the service were also deemed to be weak.

Staff were found to have, on occasion, arrived late or not at all at clients’ homes.

Although the number of missed visits appeared to be low, the Care Inspectorate said the system required further management to ensure that “vulnerable people were not put at risk”.

Glenrothes care service told to make improvements after inspection

In addition, while a medication tracker was in place, documents were unable to be presented to inspectors.

This left clients at risk of medication being given too early, too late or outwith safe intervals.

Meanwhile, the Care Inspectorate found some requirements set out from a previous inspection – involving the administration of medication, and management of care visits and healthcare plans – had not been met.

CarePlus has now been set a further deadline of January 1 to make further improvements.

Among these is ensuring all its staff are registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) – the watchdog for workers in the industry.

CarePlus (Scotland) Ltd – which services both Fife social work and private clients – has been contacted for comment.

