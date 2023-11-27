Jewellery stolen after break-in at house in Perth

Jewellery has been stolen during a break-in at a house in Perth.

Police are appealing for information following the housebreaking at Malvina Place.

A property was broken into and jewellery was stolen.

The incident took place between 9am on Thursday, November 23 and Saturday, November 25.

Detective Constable Bob Roger said: “Enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police.

“Likewise if you were in the area between these times and have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, I would encourage you to check it for anything that may help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 2037 of November 25.