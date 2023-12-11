Emergency services called to report of concern for person near Dunfermline

A large number of emergency services attended a concern for a person call near Dunfermline.

The “multi-agency” incident happened in the Bowershall area on Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed the person has since been traced.

Pictures on social media showed a large number of fire engines and ambulances on the scene.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were in attendance at a multi-agency incident.

“The incident was at an unclassified road in the Bowershall area.

“We got the call at around 3.30pm.”

“We cannot give any more information at this time.”