Fife Emergency services called to report of concern for person near Dunfermline Police and fire services were on the scene. By Kieran Webster December 11 2023, 5.11pm Share Emergency services called to report of concern for person near Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4837845/incident-bowershall-dunfermline/ Copy Link Emergency services in the area. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A large number of emergency services attended a concern for a person call near Dunfermline. The “multi-agency” incident happened in the Bowershall area on Monday afternoon. Police confirmed the person has since been traced. Pictures on social media showed a large number of fire engines and ambulances on the scene. A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were in attendance at a multi-agency incident. “The incident was at an unclassified road in the Bowershall area. “We got the call at around 3.30pm.” “We cannot give any more information at this time.”