Brechin power cuts: Where to get free food and hot drinks

A van offering free food and hot drinks has been set up for those affected by power cuts in Brechin.

About 150 properties in the town remain cut off after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

SSEN says it has restored power to about 37,000 other properties affected by the power cuts across Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

However, the firm has set up a welfare van in Brechin for those without electricity.

The van is at Inch Park car park, Brechin, DD9 7HQ.

Hot food available on Sunday and Monday amid Brechin power cuts

SSEN said on X: “We have a welfare van for those without electricity.

“If you are in the area, head on down for some food and a hot drink on us.

“Available until 8pm tonight (Sunday), and back tomorrow at 8.45am for breakfast till 8pm.”

Dramatic stories are still emerging about the impact of the flooding on Brechin residents.

One woman has told how she was “hysterical” on the phone to her daughter, thinking she was going to die, as the floods hit her caravan park.

Meanwhile a Brechin pub owner has lost refurbishment work worth about £80,000 but as vowed to reopen.

Some residents of River Street are being told they may never be able to return to their homes after damage caused when the River South Esk burst its banks.