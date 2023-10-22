Brechin power cuts: Where to get free food and hot drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin power cuts: Where to get free food and hot drinks

About 150 properties in the town remain cut off after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

By Bryan Copland
The clean-up begins in Angus after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
The clean-up begins in Angus after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

A van offering free food and hot drinks has been set up for those affected by power cuts in Brechin.

About 150 properties in the town remain cut off after flooding caused by Storm Babet.

SSEN says it has restored power to about 37,000 other properties affected by the power cuts across Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

However, the firm has set up a welfare van in Brechin for those without electricity.

The van is at Inch Park car park, Brechin, DD9 7HQ.

Hot food available on Sunday and Monday amid Brechin power cuts

SSEN said on X: “We have a welfare van for those without electricity.

“If you are in the area, head on down for some food and a hot drink on us.

“Available until 8pm tonight (Sunday), and back tomorrow at 8.45am for breakfast till 8pm.”

Dramatic stories are still emerging about the impact of the flooding on Brechin residents.

The aftermath of flooding on River Street, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

One woman has told how she was “hysterical” on the phone to her daughter, thinking she was going to die, as the floods hit her caravan park.

Meanwhile a Brechin pub owner has lost refurbishment work worth about £80,000 but as vowed to reopen.

Some residents of River Street are being told they may never be able to return to their homes after damage caused when the River South Esk burst its banks.

More from Angus & The Mearns

storm babet Brechin caravan park
'I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die':…
In picture: Scott McNeil of the Bridgend Bar in Brechin during the clean-up. Image: Chris Ferguson/DC Thomson
Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen…
The aftermath of the flooding on River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: Some Brechin residents may never return to homes as parts of street…
Wards Road in Brechin. Image: Google Street View
Two men taken to hospital after 'stabbings' in Brechin
Hundreds of trees came down during Storm Babet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Most power outages fixed - but 150 Brechin properties remain cut off
Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet
Brechin residents pulled to safety
Storm Babet: Brechin residents could be out their homes until Christmas as fundraiser hits…
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip
Storm babet Brechin flooding
Brechin City team up with local taxi firm to help elderly residents get shopping
A view of the Invermark Estate.
Woman, 57, swept away in Glen Esk was enjoying luxury holiday on shooting estate

Conversation